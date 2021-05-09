Give Texans the chance to vote on resort casinos

It has been almost 30 years since the once-controversial Texas lottery was approved by voters. The first scratch game — Lone Star Millions — was sold to Gov. Ann Richards on May 29, 1992, By the end of that day, 23.2 million tickets — a record at the time — had been sold.

Lotto Texas sales began on Nov. 7, 1992, and Texans flocked to buy their chance at winning millions of dollars.

Many people and organizations opposed the lottery, saying it would harm Texans with even mild gambling addictions. Others were opposed to gambling on moral grounds. But a majority of the voters who went to the polls approved the constitutional amendment allowing the lottery.

Later, some Texans were upset to learn that the money generated by the lottery went to the state’s general fund and not to public education as many believed it would. But the enabling legislation did not specify that destination.

Still, slightly more than 25% of lottery revenue now goes to the Foundation School Fund to support public education. Another 65 percent is paid out in prizes, 5% goes to commissions for retailers selling winning tickets and the rest is used to cover administrative costs.