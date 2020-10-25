Give so that nonprofits can continue to help the Brazos Valley

Are you tired of all the letters and emails from politicians asking for money? If only we send a contribution — generous, of course — by midnight, then the race will be all but over for our candidate. We’ve even received emails from candidates in Arizona and Maine asking for money.
While how you spend your money is nobody’s business, on Tuesday you will be invited to donate to area nonprofits through the second annual Brazos Valley Gives drive.
You won’t know how your contribution to a political campaign is used, but you can be assured that a donation through Brazos Valley Gives will be used to help organizations that help all of us throughout the year. While any donation to an area nonprofit is appreciated and put to good use, your support is particularly important this year to help groups that have been financially stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nonprofits never operate with a deep financial reserve. This year, most nonprofits have seen a drop in donations as all of us adjust to some tough financial realities due to the pandemic. At the same time, the demand for the services and help provided by these nonprofits has increased in the past seven months.
This year’s Brazos Valley Gives campaign will help 136 nonprofits in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. The nonprofits include health and welfare agencies, arts groups and educational organizations.
Tuesday’s drive runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. To donate, simply log on to brazosvalleygives.org and follow the directions. The 136 participating nonprofits are listed, with a brief description of each one.
Donors will be asked to designate which nonprofits they want their contribution to go to and then provide their personal information.
The process really is that simple.
If you prefer to donate in person, there will be a drive-thru drop-off for cash and checks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
In Brenham, donations may be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Austin St.
Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the organization that aggregates donations to have greater impact on the affiliated nonprofits.
One hundred percent of the money donated on Tuesday will be passed through to the donors’ charities of choice.
Last year, Brazos Valley Gives raised $363,686 for 103 nonprofits. Even though times are tight for everyone, we hope even more will be donated to this year’s 136 nonprofits.
This year’s Brazos Valley Gives generously is sponsored by Stylecraft and Tom Light Chevrolet.
In addition to the donations from area individuals and businesses, the nonprofits will be eligible to win more than $30,000 in prizes ranging from $500 to $2,500 donated by people and businesses from throughout the area. Some of the prizes will be awarded based on the number of donations or the amount received during certain time periods.
Sometimes we think the small amount we may be able to contribute won’t make a difference.
Coupled with other donations, though, the contributions quickly add up.
And, any amount donated helps our wonderful nonprofits help all of us throughout the year,
Please be as generous as you can.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!