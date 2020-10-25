Give so that nonprofits can continue to help the Brazos Valley

Are you tired of all the letters and emails from politicians asking for money? If only we send a contribution — generous, of course — by midnight, then the race will be all but over for our candidate. We’ve even received emails from candidates in Arizona and Maine asking for money.

While how you spend your money is nobody’s business, on Tuesday you will be invited to donate to area nonprofits through the second annual Brazos Valley Gives drive.

You won’t know how your contribution to a political campaign is used, but you can be assured that a donation through Brazos Valley Gives will be used to help organizations that help all of us throughout the year. While any donation to an area nonprofit is appreciated and put to good use, your support is particularly important this year to help groups that have been financially stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonprofits never operate with a deep financial reserve. This year, most nonprofits have seen a drop in donations as all of us adjust to some tough financial realities due to the pandemic. At the same time, the demand for the services and help provided by these nonprofits has increased in the past seven months.