GABRIEL GARCIA

Does The District Clerk’s office have adequate personnel? 150 wordsYes, we have adequate personnel. Currently we have 16 full time employees, 2 three quarter employees, and 4 temporary employees. We added a full-time clerk 1 position to the office staff without raising the Salary Budget. In fact, we lowered the budget by ten percent. All deputy clerk positions are filled and trained, with many deputy clerks cross trained. Employee morale in the Office is high. We continuously preform employee work evaluations and offer training when needed, finding their strengths, and putting each employee in the best position to succeed. We are a huge office with many responsibilities and the deputy clerks stay busy. When the office is slow, we start scanning and archiving documents. Scanning and archiving court records is a major responsibility of the district clerk’s office, and we have an exhibit room (a gymnasium) with hundreds of thousands of records that require scanning and archiving. We are

How secure are records kept by the office, whether actual or online? Does anything more need to be done? 150 words

Brazos county complies with government regulations to provide the highest possible degree of secure storage and guaranteed accessibility. Also, we have added extra security to access Justice Web increase protection from Identity theft. Our local retention formats include microfilm, data, and image electronic formats for easy system access and for easy reading. The records kept by the Brazos County District clerk’s office are more secure now than they were 3 years ago. We have installed high-definition cameras in the exhibit room and Jury services office, and we have added extra high-definition cameras in the administrative office for security and supervisory purposes. Also, we are required to complete security awareness training and do our part to keep our office safe from cybercrime. We have also restored and preserved thirty-three historical index books dating back to the 1800’s and are now secure in Disaster safe binders.

How efficient and friendly is the staff dealing with the public? Does anything need to change? 150 wordsAs soon as over the counter customers they are greeted with a smile and receive professional service. We have added a window on the front counter in the administrative office as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID. As soon as the phone rings it is answered with a friendly greeting and receive professional service. All requests that we receive online in our DC searches website are responded to as soon as we receive the request. We have added deputy district clerks to the court rooms of the county courts, during magistration, to add to the efficiency and productivity of court documents being recorded into Odyssey. Every Friday morning at 7:45am we have a mandatory office meeting, where we discuss customer service procedures and all concerns or questions that need to be addressed. Also, the District Clerks office is pleased to provide our constituents with a website to search