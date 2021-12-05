Fnd a way to stop school shootings

Just as America’s Thanksgiving turkey overload was ending came word of yet another school shooting.
This time, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths before four of his fellow students. He also is accused of wounding seven others — including a teacher — at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit.
And, on Friday, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the horror.
The dead students are Madisyn Baldwin 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Myre, a standout on the school football team, was fatally wounded trying to disarm the shooter. He died in a deputy’s car as he was being rushed to a hospital.
It was the worst school shooting since May 2018, when eight students and two teachers were killed by a shooter at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.
James Crumbley is reported to have purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semiautomatic pistol on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Jennifer Crumbley said on social media the gun was an early Chrsitmas present for Ethan Crumbley, who, on the day the gun was purchased, posted photos of it on his social media accounts, identifying the gun as his.
Since the shootings, it has been revealed that Crumbley met twice with school officials before the shooting over his classroom behavior, once with his parents just hours before the killing began.
He also posted videos on social media the day before saying that he wanted to shoot some students.
Surveillance video from the school shows the shooter methodically firing at students at close range. The shooting went on for four or five minutes as students barricaded themselves in classrooms or sought whatever shelter they could find.
When police arrived within three minutes, Crumbley surrendered without further incident.
By this point, many readers think this will be a screed against guns and it isn’t — although many people would argue that it should be.
No, this is a plea to parents, students, administrators and others in the community to pay attention to their children and to each other.
Surely many people saw Crumbley’s social media postings and did nothing, did not report them to school administrators or to law enforcement.
How often do we learn that is the case after similar school shootings?
Perhaps it is common for unhappy or angry teenagers to vent their frustrations on social media by threatening to kill fellow students. Whether or not they are sincere, those postings must be taken seriously by everyone — everyone — who reads them.
It is far better for school and law enforcement officials to interview the posters and find no cause for alarm than to miss the warnings and have another school shooting.
Students, if you see such musings from a classmate, please tell your parents, your teachers or law enforcement officials. It may turn out to be nothing, but you never know.
Teachers and friends should be aware of any changes in the mood of a classmate. Is he or she — overwhelmingly he in the cases of school shooters — becoming withdrawn? Has he stopped communicating with friends? Is he acting out, being a bully?
They could be signs of potential problems.
Does a classmate brag about having a gun at school, or does he show it to people around him?
That is a definite sign.
Parents, pay attention to your children and don’t assume everything is going well. Are they having problems with girlfriends or boyfriends? Have they stopped hanging out with friends? Are their grades slipping? Have they stopped communicating? Are they dressing differently? Do they say they are being bullied at school?
Be aware of your children’s moods and changes in their lifestyle. Talk with them regularly and listen to what they say. Get them professional help if you think they need it.
Texas — and the other states — must do a better job dealing with mental health issues. Texas ranks near the bottom of mental health services and, too often, that is where cuts are made when budgets get tight.
That is the absolute worst thing to do. Instead of cutting mental health funding, we need to be raising it — a lot.
Local schools are working hard to help students and prevent tragedies such as what happened at Oxford High School. For instance, College Station is allowing mental health workers to meet student clients on their school campuses so those students won’t be out of class longer than necessary.
Could an event such as the one in Oxford Township happen here? Unfortunately, yes.
Every time there is a school shooting, the community is shocked, unable to comprehend that it could happen in their community.
Sadly, it can happen anywhere.
Parents have the responsibility to monitor their children and to keep any guns locked up and unavailable to their sons and daughters. Ethan Crumbley apparently took the gun from an unlocked drawer in his parents’ bedroom.
And if Ethan Crumbley’s father did, indeed, buy a semiautomatic pistol for his 15-year-old son, then we have to ask: