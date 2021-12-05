Fnd a way to stop school shootings

It is far better for school and law enforcement officials to interview the posters and find no cause for alarm than to miss the warnings and have another school shooting.

Students, if you see such musings from a classmate, please tell your parents, your teachers or law enforcement officials. It may turn out to be nothing, but you never know.

Teachers and friends should be aware of any changes in the mood of a classmate. Is he or she — overwhelmingly he in the cases of school shooters — becoming withdrawn? Has he stopped communicating with friends? Is he acting out, being a bully?

They could be signs of potential problems.

Does a classmate brag about having a gun at school, or does he show it to people around him?

That is a definite sign.

Parents, pay attention to your children and don’t assume everything is going well. Are they having problems with girlfriends or boyfriends? Have they stopped hanging out with friends? Are their grades slipping? Have they stopped communicating? Are they dressing differently? Do they say they are being bullied at school?