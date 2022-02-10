Flores questions

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Covid and reducing the spread of this disease in Brazos County is a necessity. I spoke to someone in precinct 4 that considered himself lucky for not attending a family wedding where some 71 people became infected with Covid. Every life is precious and we must refrain from playing Russian roulette with other people’s lives. Just because you are vaccinated or believe you think you won’t get the disease; doesn’t mean you can’t be a carrier that can infect others. We can’t legislate morality, we can only pray that others in our community have the self-discipline and responsibility to protect themselves, their families, neighbors and friends in the community we love so dearly. It is prudent to ensure adequate funding be made available to the Brazos County Health Department until such a time has passed that this pandemic has subsided.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words