Flores questions

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words
Covid and reducing the spread of this disease in Brazos County is a necessity. I spoke to someone in precinct 4 that considered himself lucky for not attending a family wedding where some 71 people became infected with Covid. Every life is precious and we must refrain from playing Russian roulette with other people’s lives. Just because you are vaccinated or believe you think you won’t get the disease; doesn’t mean you can’t be a carrier that can infect others. We can’t legislate morality, we can only pray that others in our community have the self-discipline and responsibility to protect themselves, their families, neighbors and friends in the community we love so dearly. It is prudent to ensure adequate funding be made available to the Brazos County Health Department until such a time has passed that this pandemic has subsided.
Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words
County funds are distributed between departments not precincts. County Commissioners no longer have road and bridge departments, they have all been centralized into one department to serve the county as a whole. When dealing with county road problems such as illegal dumping or large oil trucks damaging county roads, it would be helpful if the state legislature adopted fines and fees to be sent back to the designated counties per drilling site and number of oil trucks that utilize our county roads. The county shouldn’t have to use our property taxes repairing roads we haven’t damaged. It should merely be a cost of doing business. As for illegal dumping, whether it is more enforcement or higher fines, added dumping privileges during burn bans or simply more signage and possibly surveillance equipment to deter activity in those identified areas would save tax dollars. First, identify the problems to find the solutions.
Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words
The Commissioner’s Court members sit on various committees with the cities and school districts. I would like to see the County take a more active leadership role in guiding our county into the 22nd century by bringing both cities and schools to the table through a mutual beneficial partnership. Currently, both cities and school districts are moving in opposing directions. The county is in a unique position to bring all entities together in a cooperative, joint effort by creating a long-term comprehensive plan for schools, roads, transit systems, and underground utilities that would reduce outages and maintain a more reliable power grid and internet service for Brazos County residents. The goal should always be to think ahead 50-100 years thereby making Brazos County a model for future growth.