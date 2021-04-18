Eliminate distractions while driving for a safer trip

Every quarter, The Eagle’s parent company, requires all employees to watch three or four safety training videos. While all are important and offer tips on staying safe, one in the first quarter of this year stands out: Hang Up and Drive — The Jacy Good Story. What makes the video so powerful is that it is a real-life reminder that it only takes a moment of distraction to lead to a horrible — frequently fatal — accident while driving.

Jacy Good never thought her story would be the subject of a cautionary training video, but such is life.

It was a happy day in 2008 for Jacy and her family, including her fellow college student and future husband, Steve Johnson. It was the day both Jacy and Steve graduated from Muehlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Steve was set to begin his banking career, while Jacy was to begin a job as a team leader for Habitat for Humanity.

Life was good and the future was bright for the young couple. After goodbyes, Steve headed to his New York home, while Jacy and her parents left for their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania — less than 70 miles away.

About halfway home, a young man, talking on his cellphone, missed a stop sign and headed for an 18-wheeler. The truck driver swerved to avoid the car — and smashed head on into the Good family car.