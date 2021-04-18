Eliminate distractions while driving for a safer trip

Every quarter, The Eagle’s parent company, requires all employees to watch three or four safety training videos. While all are important and offer tips on staying safe, one in the first quarter of this year stands out: Hang Up and Drive — The Jacy Good Story. What makes the video so powerful is that it is a real-life reminder that it only takes a moment of distraction to lead to a horrible — frequently fatal — accident while driving.
Jacy Good never thought her story would be the subject of a cautionary training video, but such is life.
It was a happy day in 2008 for Jacy and her family, including her fellow college student and future husband, Steve Johnson. It was the day both Jacy and Steve graduated from Muehlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Steve was set to begin his banking career, while Jacy was to begin a job as a team leader for Habitat for Humanity.
Life was good and the future was bright for the young couple. After goodbyes, Steve headed to his New York home, while Jacy and her parents left for their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania — less than 70 miles away.
About halfway home, a young man, talking on his cellphone, missed a stop sign and headed for an 18-wheeler. The truck driver swerved to avoid the car — and smashed head on into the Good family car.
Jacy’s parents died at the scene, but she clung to life. After eight and one-hours of surgery, Jacy was comatose and given only a 10 percent chance of surviving. But she is strong and was able to go on. Today, she has no use of her left arm or lower left leg, and she has minor cognitive issues.
Eventually, Jacy and Steve married and today devote themselves to speaking about the dangers of distracted driving.
In America, 15 people are killed every day in accidents involving cellphone use. In Texas, distracted driving is the No. 2 killer on our roads. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, distracted driving caused some 1 in 5 traffic accidents — seriously injuring 2,200 people and killing another 364.
This is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Texas is participating fully.
James Bass, executive director of the Department of Public Safety, said, “A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant. If you’re distracted by your phone, or doing anything else that takes your focus away from driving, you’re putting yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.”
Cellphone use is a major cause of distracted driving, but not the only one. Adjusting the radio, grooming — how often have we seen drivers shaving or putting on makeup, often at highway speeds? — checking the GPS, eating, turning around to talk to kids in the back seat — all are distractions that take the driver’s eyes and mind off the road.
Studies have shown that any use of a cellphone while driving is dangerous — even use of hands-free phone systems included in many newer vehicles.
It has been illegal in Texas to read, write or send a text since Sept. 1, 2017. Fines can be up to $200, but they pale by comparison to the cost of an avoidable accident due to distracted driving.
The Texas Department of Transportation offers some tips to keep everyone safe while driving on our state’s roads:
• Always give driving your full attention.
• Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
• Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
• Tell friends, family and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.
• Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.
As Bass said, “Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. Driving should be your number one priority behind the wheel — everything else can wait.”
There are plenty of distractions facing drivers every time they take to our roads. Keeping attention fully on the road significantly reduces their influence.
Stay safe: Turn you cellphone off, save that snack for when you have stopped and, above all, pay complete attention to your driving.