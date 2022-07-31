Editorial: A fine feast to help our friends and neighbors

The many fine organizations that serve this area hold a variety of fundraisers throughout the year and this generous community eagerly responds.

All of these nonprofits do amazing work and are worthy of our support, but none more so than the Brazos Valley Food Bank. For almost 40 years, the food bank has had one mission: to eliminate hunger in the Brazos Valley.

Fortunately, most of us in the area have more than enough to eat. Sadly, though, for approximately one out of every five of us, our next meal is never assured. These friends and neighbors are “food insecure”; most nights they go to bed not knowing what — or if — they will eat tomorrow.

These people are not “them,” strangers we can ignore. No, they are our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers, our church family, fellow students in our children’s schools. We may know them well, and not realize how much they are hurting.

They can be the family of divorce or loss of a breadwinner. They can be the family of a sick child, having to make decisions between buying food or the needed medicine. Maybe there has been a job loss.

It doesn’t matter. They need our help — and through the Brazos Valley Food Bank, we can extend that help.

The food bank accepts donated food, raised through a host of food drives large and small. It also accepts monetary donations, which allow it to purchase the food it needs to provide well-balanced meals through a network of pantries and other groups.

Unfortunately, like all of us, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has been hard-hit by inflation. While once, not so long ago, it could stretch every donated dollar to provide $5 worth of food, the rising cost of everything has reduced that ability considerably. Thus, it takes more money to buy the same amount of food.

And, of course, more families are struggling to keep up with inflation, and more of them are turning to the food bank for help.

Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the food bank, said the COVID pandemic and its aftermath have changed the way the food bank operates.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, need spiked, while the flow of donated food and the access to food to purchase dropped. It was a very difficult year of managing, pivoting, modifying services,” Mangapora said.

“Last fall, when some pandemic safety net programs discontinued, need rose some again.

“However, this spring with the start of inflation and now, with yet another surge of COVID-19, the need is inching back up again.

“The Brazos Valley Food Bank is seeing more need than this same time last year — up over 30% — and more need from this spring — up 10%.”

There is an easy way to help this week. On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the food bank will host its 29th annual Feast of Caring at the Brazos Center.

The feast is one of the most fun events held each year. People from all walks of life gather for a free meal of beans, rice, sausage, salad, dessert and iced tea, served by local “celebrities.”

People who might not normally interact with each other gladly sit down together and share common experiences, hopes and dreams. It is an amazing event.

Yes, the meal is free, but attendees are asked to donate at least as much as they would have spent eating in one of our many fine restaurants.

Last year, the Feast of Caring raised $57,000 and Mangapora said this year’s goal is to exceed that amount. Surely this giving community will do just that. Mangapora said, “The Feast of Caring is so important to the Brazos Valley Food Bank for several reasons:

“The menu of beans and rice is symbolic. A relatively healthy and hearty meal may be considered by most of us as provincial — but, for people facing hunger, this meal may be a staple, even a feast.

“When the public partakes in this meal, it is in solidarity with their neighbors who face hunger. Awareness is key in making the Brazos Valley hunger free.

“The feast showcases the generosity of many local food vendors. The majority of the ingredients for the feast are donated, meaning more donated dollars go directly to the mission.”

In addition to food and money, the Brazos Valley Food Bank needs helpers. Mangapora said, “Our volunteerism has not yet reached pre-pandemic volunteer hours, nor has the volume of donated food.” If you want to help a few hours a week, go to www.bvfb.org/get-involved to learn more.

Plan on attending the Feast of Caring between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazos Center. You’ll have a fine feast, get to visit with fellow area residents and help the Brazos Valley Food Bank in its critical mission of feeding our hungry neighbors and friends.