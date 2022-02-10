 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
edit intro
0 Comments

edit intro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four people are seeking the opportunity to replace Irma Cauley as Precinct 4 Brazos County commissioner.

Cauley has served on the commissioners court since 2009, when she was appointed to replace her late husband, Carey Cauley, who served as Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years.

Irma Cauley announced in September that she was retiring from the court after so many years of faithful service.

Running to replace her are Prentiss E. Madison Sr., Wanda J. Watson, Ann Boney and Roy Flores.

In November, the winner of the Precinct 4 Democratic commissioner’s race will face Timothy Delasandro, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Candidates were given word limits for each answer, and if they exceeded those limits, their answer was trimmed.

On Wednesday, we took a look at the four people running in the Republican Primary for the Precinct 2 position on the commissioners court. They are the incumbent, Russ Ford, Chuck Konderla, Silas Garrett Jr. and Ronnie Vitulli Sr.

No Democrats are running for the Precinct 2 position..

Texas has an open primary system, so any voter may cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

Early voting begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Feb. 18.

Here is a look at the Democratic candidates for Precinct 4 commissioner, in ballot order:

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slocum questions
Editorial

Slocum questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Raney questions
Editorial

Raney questions

What are the three biggest issues facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Kacal questions
Editorial

Kacal questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Editorial

Early voting

Early voting in the March 1 party primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert