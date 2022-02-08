 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting
0 Comments

Early voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting in the March 1 party primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Voters maya vote in the Republican Primary or the Democratic Primary, but not both.

Hours for early voting

Feb. 14 through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

Early voting locations

Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road

Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Feb. 18. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County Clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to:

Brazos County Elections Administrator Office

300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100

Bryan, TX 77803

For more information, go to BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert