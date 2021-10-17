Early voting times, locations

Early voting in the College Station City Council and school board races begins Monday and runs through Oct. 29.
Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and again Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. On Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places will be:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, in Bryan.
Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan.
Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan.
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
Memorial Student Center (MSC) — Texas A&M University, Room L526 in College Station.