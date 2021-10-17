 Skip to main content
Early voting times, locations
Early voting in the College Station City Council and school board races begins Monday and runs through Oct. 29.

Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and again Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. On Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting polling places will be:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm)300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, in Bryan.

Arena Hall2906 Tabor Road in Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility1603 Graham Road in College Station.

Memorial Student Center (MSC) — Texas A&M University, Room L526 in College Station.

