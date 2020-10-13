Early voting times, locations

Early voting locations are:
• Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.
• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan.
• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan•
• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
• Memorial Student Center (MSC), Room L526, on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Hours to vote early are at any of the locations are:
• Today through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday through Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To vote — either early or on Election Day — voters must show one of the following forms of photo identification:
• Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• Texas personal identification card issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• United States military identification card containing the voter’s photograph.
• United States citizenship certificate containing the voter’s photograph.
• United States passport.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!