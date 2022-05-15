Early voting in runoffs starts Monday

Almost three months after the March 1 party primaries, Texas voters will go to the polls May 24 to settle the remaining races.

Early voting starts Monday and runs through Friday. More on that in a bit.

While there are a number of statewide races yet to be decided, there are five races of particular interest on the ballot: three Republican and two Democrat.

People who voted in the March 1 Republican primary may vote only in the Republican runoff. Those who voted Democratic on March 1 may vote only in the Democratic runoff.

If you didn’t vote on March 1, you may cast a ballot in either runoff, but not both.

Before the March 1 primaries, The Eagle sent candidates in the local races a series of questions with word limits for each one. Starting today, we are rerunning the answers of those who made the runoffs.

Answers are presented exactly as submitted by the candidates. Answers longer than the indicated word lengths were cut wherever that word count was reached.

Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Voters may cast an early ballot at any early voting place:

Brazos County Elections Administration Building, Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan, across from the Brazos County Courthouse

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the campus of Texas A&M University

In order to vote, people must show one of the following photo IDs: Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS; Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS; Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the DPS; U.S. military identification card containing your photograph; U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph; or a U.S. passport.

For more information on voting, go to brazosvotes.org.

Today, we run the answers, in ballot order, from Democratic candidates for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4, and Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.

On Monday, we will run the answers from contested Republican candidates for Texas House, District 12; Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2; and Brazos County district clerk.