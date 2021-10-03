Don't split Brazos County between districts

District 10 as proposed would include Austin, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Waller and Washington counties, plus portions of Bastrop, Brazos and Walker counties.

District 17 — our current district — would include Angelina, Falls, Houston, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Nacogdoches, Robertson and Trinity counties and portions of Brazos, Cherokee and Williamson counties.

Bryan and College Station may be two separate cities, with separate school districts, but we are one community. What benefits one benefits us all. What hurts one hurts us all.

When we dine out or shop or take in an entertainment venue, we don’t think about which city is home to the businesses we choose.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t occasional frictions between the two cities, but, for the most part, we are able to work through those issues.

As one community, we must speak with one voice in the halls of Congress. Not only do we speak for ourself, but we include our good neighbors in the surrounding counties, all of which look to Bryan-College Station as the major focus of shopping, health care and entertainment.