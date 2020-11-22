Despite the coronavirus, we have much to be thankfull for

This has been a pretty terrible year, not only for America but for the world. The novel coronavirus pandemic has turned America on its head and just as we thought the worst was over, the virus came roaring back with a vengeance.
Early on in the pandemic, businesses shut down, schools closed, proms were canceled and graduation ceremonies looked like nothing we had seen before.
Promises that a vaccine would be available quickly were met with much speculation. Dr. Jonas Salk and many other researchers spent years developing the polio vaccine. To have not one, but two — and maybe three or four — COVID-19 vaccines available only nine months after the pandemic started in America is amazing. All the researchers who labored so hard to bring the vaccine to fruition are to be commended and praised.
People were asked to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if that wasn’t possible. Wearing a mask was recommended —and required in some places — and we were urged to practice social distancing by staying at least 6feet away from others. When many of us followed the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new infections began to drop. Unfortunately many Americans took the guidelines as an affront to their individual rights and so they refused to wear a mask.
And with America beginning to open up and college students returned to campuses, the coronavirus returned and sent the number of new cases and the number of deaths spiraling ever upward.
Now, we are told to be wary of traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. College students were urged no to go home or to get tested before leaving campus. The CDC recommended that those Thanksgiving gatherings be canceled altogether.
Does that mean we shouldn’t be thankful, whether we are gathered together or joined through the internet? Of course not! Even with many people out of work and far too many businesses closing for good, we should be thankful we live in a country in which people reach out to others — from a safe distance of course — to help get through this pandemic. Nonprofits such as food banks have stepped up their efforts to help growing numbers of people who are hurting, are hungry or living on the streets.
In turn, those nonprofits have reached out — successfully — to the community for help in meeting their missions.
Even in the midst of a pandemic-caused economic downturn, we gave what we could. We should be thankful of all those wonderful people who are laboring on behalf of those in need.
Of course, we should give special thanks to our doctors, nurses, EMTs and other medical workers who have laboring long hours to treat those unfortunate enough to come down with COVID-19. They simply are amazing. They have worked too many hours, often without adequate personal protective gear and, as a result, close to 2,000 of them have died.
We should be humble in remembering the more than 250,000 Americans who have died — often separated from family and alone — from the virus. Unknown or well-known, every person claimed by the coronavirus has diminished us as a country. We continue to pray for them and for the loved ones left behind to grieve.
We give thanks to the teachers at every level who had to learn to teach online and find ways to keep our children engaged.
We should be thankful we live in country where we can elect our leaders at every level, even when the elections are more and more acrimonious.
We are thankful for our first responders and our nation’s military. We sleep better at night because they are there.
And, of course, we are thankful for our families, whether we are with them in-person this week or via phone and internet.
Here at The Eagle, we are so thankful to be part of this generous, loving community and grateful you have let us into your home.
So, even in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown, we have much for which to give thanks.
To you and yours, whether together or far apart, have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving.
