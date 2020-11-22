Despite the coronavirus, we have much to be thankfull for

This has been a pretty terrible year, not only for America but for the world. The novel coronavirus pandemic has turned America on its head and just as we thought the worst was over, the virus came roaring back with a vengeance.

Early on in the pandemic, businesses shut down, schools closed, proms were canceled and graduation ceremonies looked like nothing we had seen before.

Promises that a vaccine would be available quickly were met with much speculation. Dr. Jonas Salk and many other researchers spent years developing the polio vaccine. To have not one, but two — and maybe three or four — COVID-19 vaccines available only nine months after the pandemic started in America is amazing. All the researchers who labored so hard to bring the vaccine to fruition are to be commended and praised.

People were asked to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if that wasn’t possible. Wearing a mask was recommended —and required in some places — and we were urged to practice social distancing by staying at least 6feet away from others. When many of us followed the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new infections began to drop. Unfortunately many Americans took the guidelines as an affront to their individual rights and so they refused to wear a mask.