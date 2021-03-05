Despite Gov. Abbott's permission, please wear a mask

We’ll be the first to say we have missed our meals out with friends, family and coworkers. It will be nice to get back to eating in restaurants, even though far too many of our favorites closed for good during the devastating coronavirus economy.

Just because business will reopen at full capacity midweek doesn’t mean we can take off our masks and dive into the business whirl. Of course, we should follow the requirements that businesses and other places are maintaining. They care about their employees and customers and want everyone to stay as safe as possible.

Ultimately, it is up to each of us to take care of our own health and the health of those we love. We know wearing a mask can be annoying, but in some parts of the world, whole populations routinely wear a mask whenever they leave home. And those cautious people suffered the least from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So lets plan on wearing our masks for a while longer. And let’s follow the advice of our medical experts — not politicians seeking to curry favor — on when it is safe to get rid of them. Even if some people around you foolishly are forgoing wearing a mask, continue to wear yours. You will help to keep yourself healthy as the pandemic goes on.

And let’s continue to social distance when we are among others.