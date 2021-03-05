Despite Gov. Abbott's permission, please wear a mask

It is hard to argue with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to open all Texas businesses 100 percent on Wednesday. For a year, now, business owners and employees have suffered under necessary COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions. The return to business is a sign that things are returning to normal.
More problematic was the governor’s misguided order that the masks that have saved so many lives can come out, unless universities, school districts, churches and businesses choose to maintain mask requirements and social distancing guidelines. Many have done so, and we hope many more follow. It is for the safety of everyone.
Abbott caved to the pressure from his political supporters in ending the mask mandate. Shame on him for putting politics before the health of Texans.
The governors of Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia quickly followed and removed the mask mandate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken issue with Abbott and the other governors. No surprise, since officials there have urged Americans to wear masks whenever they are out and about.
In a report released Friday, the CDC said, from March 2020 to December, the mask orders were responsible for a 1% reduction in the growth rate of COVID-19 cases starting 20 days after people started wearing them. And even with requirements in place, the number of cases of COVID-19 associated with dining in restaurants increased during the same time period.
We’ll be the first to say we have missed our meals out with friends, family and coworkers. It will be nice to get back to eating in restaurants, even though far too many of our favorites closed for good during the devastating coronavirus economy.
Just because business will reopen at full capacity midweek doesn’t mean we can take off our masks and dive into the business whirl. Of course, we should follow the requirements that businesses and other places are maintaining. They care about their employees and customers and want everyone to stay as safe as possible.
Ultimately, it is up to each of us to take care of our own health and the health of those we love. We know wearing a mask can be annoying, but in some parts of the world, whole populations routinely wear a mask whenever they leave home. And those cautious people suffered the least from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So lets plan on wearing our masks for a while longer. And let’s follow the advice of our medical experts — not politicians seeking to curry favor — on when it is safe to get rid of them. Even if some people around you foolishly are forgoing wearing a mask, continue to wear yours. You will help to keep yourself healthy as the pandemic goes on.
And let’s continue to social distance when we are among others.
Plus, if you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine, now is the time to do so. Brazos and Washington counties have set up magnificent vaccine hubs which quickly administer the doses of the vaccines they receive. Walmart and CVS also are providing COVID vaccinations. It is getting easier and easier to get on the list to receive your vaccine. Until last week, America has been using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require a second dose. If you have had your first, don’t forget to get the second.
The new Johnson & Johnson requires only a single dose and is, perhaps slightly less effective than the others. But all three keep people out of hospitals and significantly reduce the effects of the virus if caught.
We hadn’t planned to write about mask usage again, but the governor forced us to with his reckless removal of mask restrictions.
No matter what the governor says, it is too early to remove our masks when we go out.
Do it for yourself and those you care about.
Do it for all of us.