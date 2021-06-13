Despite claims to the contrary, neither party wants to compromise

What was true then is just as true today. In fact, in today’s highly charged political atmosphere, the ability — and the willingness — to work together may be more important than ever.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the current inability to compromise is the philosophical purge of both parties. There were liberal Democrats and conservative Democrats, with lots of folks in between. And there were conservative Republicans and liberal Republicans — yes, there were — and many good folks between both extremes. Each party had to compromise with itself and, thus, was more willing to compromise across the aisle.

Now, the parties have devolved into liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans. There is no room for moderates, no place for dissenting voices. There is little internal debate, and both parties are so firmly entrenched that the very idea of compromise is anathema.

With the “guidance” of our members of Congress, the country has become more divided, less likely to reach out to and listen to others. We are right and you are wrong, and nothing can change that.

To be sure, Americans say we want both sides to compromise, but we really don’t. It is going to take real leadership to bring the two sides together.