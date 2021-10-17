CS voters face 3 amendments

By switching to odd-year elections, council candidates (and school board candidates up for election that year) will be the focus of voter attention. Their voices are bound to be heard.

Proposition A says council members may not have any financial interest in or own more than 1% of the stock in any company doing business with the city of College Station.

In a related matter, Proposition B says candidates for the council must alert the city secretary of any campaign contributions in excess of $500, even though those contributions must be reported in required campaign finance reports.

Further, a council member who receives a contribution greater than $500 must abstain from voting on any matter that would be a benefit to the contributor or any business in which the contributor has a substantial financial interest.

Here are the three propositions as printed on the ballot.

PROPOSITION AShall Article XII (General Provisions), Section 116 (Personal Interest) of the College Station City Charter be amended to read as follows?