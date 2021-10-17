CS voters face 3 amendments

Not only will voters in College Station elect two council members from a field of five candidates on Nov. 2, they also will vote on three amendments to the city’s charter.
The first two propositions deal with city council ethics, while the third is a major change in how council members are elected.
Proposition C would move council elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years in an effort to place more emphasis on those elections.
In 2018, College Station voters switched from three-year council terms to four-year terms, with council elections to be held every two years rather than every year. The council members elected on Nov. 2 will be the final ones elected for three-year terms.
The 2018 voters the alternate-year council balloting in even-numbered years to coincide with national and state elections.
Now, three years later, voters are being asked to switch to odd-year elections.
By holding council elections in even-numbered years, those races tend to be lost in all the races for national and state elections, making it hard for council candidates to get the attention they need and deserve.
Further, voters in the national and state races can choose to vote straight-Republican or straight-Democrat, but those votes have no bearing on city and school races, which are non-partisan. Unless voters go to the bottom of the ballot, they will not have a say in who represents them on the College Station City Council.
By switching to odd-year elections, council candidates (and school board candidates up for election that year) will be the focus of voter attention. Their voices are bound to be heard.
Proposition A says council members may not have any financial interest in or own more than 1% of the stock in any company doing business with the city of College Station.
In a related matter, Proposition B says candidates for the council must alert the city secretary of any campaign contributions in excess of $500, even though those contributions must be reported in required campaign finance reports.
Further, a council member who receives a contribution greater than $500 must abstain from voting on any matter that would be a benefit to the contributor or any business in which the contributor has a substantial financial interest.
Here are the three propositions as printed on the ballot.
PROPOSITION AShall Article XII (General Provisions), Section 116 (Personal Interest) of the College Station City Charter be amended to read as follows?
No member of the City Council shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, or by reason of ownership of stock in any corporation, in any contract with the City, or be financially interested, directly or indirectly, in the sale to, or purchase from, the City of any land, materials, supplies or services except on behalf of the City; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall only be applicable when the stock owned by the member of City Council exceeds one percent (1%) of the total capital stock of the corporation. Any violation of this section with the knowledge express or implied of the person or corporation contracting with the City shall render the contract voidable by the City Council or City Manager.
PROPOSITION BShall Article XII (General Provisions) of the College Station City Charter be amended to add a new section requiring City Council Members to both disclose any campaign contribution in excess of $500.00 by filing an affidavit with the City Secretary and abstain from participating in and voting on any matter before the City Council if the matter before the City Council would materially benefit the campaign contributor or any business entity in which the campaign contributor has a substantial interest?
PROPOSITION CShall Article III (The City Council), Section 17 (Number, Selection, Term), Subsection (d) of the College Station City Charter be amended to provide that the general election is to be held on the November uniform election date of each odd-numbered year instead of on the November uniform election date of each even-numbered year; and to provide a process to transition from even-numbered election years to odd-numbered election years?