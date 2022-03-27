Creating great music for 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra — formed in 1981 by merging two local orchestras — was a fine community orchestra, populated with talented area musicians.

The BVSO was a wonderful asset to the community back then, but few people dared to dream of the outstanding professional orchestra it would become.

One of those who dared to dream — and who has the talent, the drive and the energy to make the dream real — was Marcelo Bussiki, then a young émigré from Brazil. He came to this country in 1992 to earn his master’s degree — and later, in 1998, a doctorate of musical arts in conducting — and he fell in love with America, particularly the Brazos Valley.

As the symphony is celebrating its 40th anniversary, Bussiki is celebrating his 25th anniversary with the organization.

He came to the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra as its interim conductor, brought in to fill in while the orchestra’s board searched for a replacement for its beloved conductor Franz Anton Krager. After displaying his tremendous talent, Bussiki was selected as permanent conductor from a pool of several candidates. [Full disclosure: Eagle opinion editor Robert C. Borden was a member of the board that selected Bussiki.]

Bussiki quickly put his stamp on the orchestra, adding quality and style with each ensuing season. Nothing but the best was his goal then, as it is today.

Back then, the orchestra had a “name” guest artist maybe twice a year. Today, virtually every concert has a special guest. Among those are top winners of the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — to be held this year June 2-18 in Fort Worth.

It is hard to believe that a community of this size is able to attract such prestigious world-class musicians. As good as these guests are, their talents are matched by members of the orchestra.

Today, the BVSO comprises paid professional musicians from throughout Texas. Many of them live and work right here in Bryan-College Station and they form the backbone of the orchestra.

The orchestra performs several concerts each year. One of the most special is its annual Children’s Concert, which brings in thousands of fourth graders, many of whom experience their first taste of the great classical music. Bussiki has a special rapport with youngsters, one of whom gets to conduct the orchestra to the delight of the young audience.

In the weeks before the concerts, symphony musicians visit schools throughout the Brazos Valley to introduce students to the instruments and the sounds of a symphony orchestra.

In the early days of Bussiki’s tenure as music director and conductor, the orchestra performed a “pops” concert at Lake Bryan that introduced many people who never had attended a classical concert to the talent of the BVSO musicians. Later, the symphony was a fixture at the annual July 4 concert on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library. Nothing is more thrilling than fireworks lighting up the sky as the BVSO performs John Philip Sousa marches and other favorites.

This year, the orchestra is branching out. It performed the music of Queen earlier this year, and will perform a concert with ABBA songs on April 24.

But today is something special. Over the years, Bussiki has introduced this area to the music of Latin composers, particularly those associated with his native Brazil. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Latin Flavor” concert featuring some of Bussiki’s favorite compositions. The concert will be in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Auditorium or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Bussiki told The Eagle’s Bailey Brown that the concert will feature a “repertoire that is outside of the mainstream, delightful and celebratory in nature.”

This will be a concert not to miss.

Bussiki has conducted a number of concerts at the International Festival Institute in Round Top. He was conductor for the first International Guitar Festival from 2005-2007 and again in 2016.

Mary Koeninger, executive director of the BVSO, said the symphony is happy to honor Bussiki.

“This is a major achievement for Marcelo and for the symphony and we just couldn’t be more excited,” she said. “We are happy to celebrate this wonderful anniversary with him.”

Not only has Bussiki enriched the Brazos Valley with his conducting, he has also had a major influence on young people through his work at Blinn College, starting as a part-time music teacher at the Bryan campus. He also taught part time at Texas A&M for a period.

He was named chair of the Fine Arts Division and, in 2018, he was appointed vice chancellor for academic affairs for the entire Blinn College District. In that position, Bussiki is responsible for academic transfer programs, as well as distance-learning classes and the Office of Student Success.

Thankfully, despite a busy academic workload, Bussiki still finds time for the orchestra he loves, one that means so much to the Brazos Valley community.

Thank you, Marcelo, for 25 great years with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. We’re proud of you and so glad you are here.

Have fun tonight.