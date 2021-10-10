Congress should represent us all

Democrats in Congress apparently have gotten bored with fighting with Republicans, so they have taken to fighting among themselves.

Progressive Democrats want to spend $3.5 trillion to provide, well, just about everything families used to provide for themselves.

More moderate Democrats — the few who still exist in Congress — think that is too much money. Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has gotten incredibly wealthy representing the people of the oil and gas industry. says he will oppose spending one dollar more than $1.5 trillion. That should be enough to pay for the essentials, he says.

In response, the progressives are holding their breath until they turn blue in order to force Manchin to give in. He’s not about to.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, watching his administration implode in the opening months of his administration, is trying to broker a compromise. He now proposes a spending bill of $1.9 trillion to $2 trillion — not enough to make the progressives happy and still too much to please the unmovable Manchin.

Progressives fear that if they don’t get everything they want — at least for now — they never will. The concept of compromise is lost on them.