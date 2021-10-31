College Station voters to vote in school, council elections

After one of the most low-key campaign seasons, College Station voters go to the polls Tuesday to fill two city council and two school board positions, consider three proposed changes to the city charter, as well as decide the fate of four school bond propositions.

No member of the City Council shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, or by reason of ownership of stock in any corporation, in any contract with the City, or be financially interested, directly or indirectly, in the sale to, or purchase from, the City of any land, materials, supplies or services except on behalf of the City; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall only be applicable when the stock owned by the member of City Council exceeds one percent (1%) of the total capital stock of the corporation. Any violation of this section with the knowledge express or implied of the person or corporation contracting with the City shall render the contract voidable by the City Council or City Manager.