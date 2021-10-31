College Station voters to vote in school, council elections

After one of the most low-key campaign seasons, College Station voters go to the polls Tuesday to fill two city council and two school board positions, consider three proposed changes to the city charter, as well as decide the fate of four school bond propositions.
College Station elects city council and school board positions at large, meaning every voter in the city can vote for both council positions and every voter in the school district may vote for both trustee positions.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here is a recap of the elections:
City CouncilPlace 4 — Councilmember Elizabeth Cunha vs. William Wright.
Place 6 — Councilmember Dennis Maloney vs. David Levine vs. Marie-Anne- Mousseau-Holland
PropositionsPROPOSITION A — Shall Article XII (General Provisions), Section 116 (Personal Interest) of the College Station City Charter be amended to read as follows?
No member of the City Council shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, or by reason of ownership of stock in any corporation, in any contract with the City, or be financially interested, directly or indirectly, in the sale to, or purchase from, the City of any land, materials, supplies or services except on behalf of the City; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall only be applicable when the stock owned by the member of City Council exceeds one percent (1%) of the total capital stock of the corporation. Any violation of this section with the knowledge express or implied of the person or corporation contracting with the City shall render the contract voidable by the City Council or City Manager.
PROPOSITION B — Shall Article XII (General Provisions) of the College Station City Charter be amended to add a new section requiring City Council Members to both disclose any campaign contribution in excess of $500.00 by filing an affidavit with the City Secretary and abstain from participating in and voting on any matter before the City Council if the matter before the City Council would materially benefit the campaign contributor or any business entity in which the campaign contributor has a substantial interest?
PROPOSITION C — Shall Article III (The City Council), Section 17 (Number, Selection, Term), Subsection (d) of the College Station City Charter be amended to provide that the general election is to be held on the November uniform election date of each odd-numbered year instead of on the November uniform election date of each even-numbered year; and to provide a process to transition from even-numbered election years to odd-numbered election years?
School BoardPlace 1 — Amy Alge vs. Darin Paine.
Place 2 — Blaine Decker vs. Kim Ege vs. Mengmeng Gu.
School bond propositions
Proposition A, $70.63 million — Proposition A is for campus renovations, equipment replacements, infrastructure replacements, districtwide technology infrastructure, audio/visual equipment upgrades, land purchase, transportation, fine arts instruments and equipment, and districtwide safety and security upgrades.
Proposition B, $4.525 million — Proposition B is for purchasing technology devices, including individual student devices, individual teacher and support staff devices, library devices, and specialty devices/equipment.
Proposition C, $2.97 million — Proposition C is for renovations of the College Station ISD Natatorium, including re-plastering and tiling pool, locker room finish upgrades, and replacement of lighting and other ancillary equipment.
Proposition D, $5.035 million — Proposition D is for stadium facility renovations at A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School.