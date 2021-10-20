College Station school district voters face bond proposals

School districts across the country spend millions of dollars building new schools, and College Station is no exception.

When new, those buildings are bright and shiny, but like every building — including our houses — those school facilities require maintenance, including things such as roof repairs or replacements, HVAC upgrades and so on.

Too often, though, there isn’t enough money for such repairs in districts with tight budgets — which is just about every district in Texas. So, the maintenance and repairs are put off, sometimes for years.

On Nov. 2, College Station school district voters are being asked to approve $83 million in bonds to take care of critical needs throughout the district.

No new schools are included in this bond package, which will not necessitate an increase in the school tax rate. School taxes could go up, however, because of increasing valuations.

Because of recent changes in state law, the bond issue will be divided into four propositions.

The largest proposal — Proposition A — is for $70.63 million, which includes campus renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School.