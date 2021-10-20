College Station school district voters face bond proposals

School districts across the country spend millions of dollars building new schools, and College Station is no exception.
When new, those buildings are bright and shiny, but like every building — including our houses — those school facilities require maintenance, including things such as roof repairs or replacements, HVAC upgrades and so on.
Too often, though, there isn’t enough money for such repairs in districts with tight budgets — which is just about every district in Texas. So, the maintenance and repairs are put off, sometimes for years.
On Nov. 2, College Station school district voters are being asked to approve $83 million in bonds to take care of critical needs throughout the district.
No new schools are included in this bond package, which will not necessitate an increase in the school tax rate. School taxes could go up, however, because of increasing valuations.
Because of recent changes in state law, the bond issue will be divided into four propositions.
The largest proposal — Proposition A — is for $70.63 million, which includes campus renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School.
The bulk of the $23 million for these projects goes to Consol for roof repair, restroom renovations, flooring, paint, signage, casework, doors, ceiling improvements, orchestra/band hall upgrades and auditorium renovations.
Proposition A includes $14.4 million for general equipmenet and infrastructure replacements and renovations; $14 million for districtwide technology upgrades; $3 million for land purchase for future schools; $2.9 million to purchase school buses and expand bus parking; $2.8 million for fine arts instruments and equipment; and $2.3 million for districtwide safety and security upgrades.
Also included in Proposition A is $8.2 million for Phase 1 of a Career and Technical Education center, an Ag Science Center to house animals. Many College Station students want to be involved in ag programs but have no place to keep their animals.
Proposition B includes $4.5 million for teacher and student technology devices, so necessary as the world continues it transition to mandatory computer expertise.
Proposition C is for almost $3 million to replaster and retile the natatorium pool, replace lighting, and complete interior finish and locker room upgrades.
The natatorium, which was so controversial when first proposed, has served the students of the district so well for more than 30 years and needs maintenance and repairs to continue to meet the needs of the district.
Proposition D provides $5 million to renovate and add space at the Consolidated fieldhouse, renovate the Tiger press box and upgrade the sound systems at both Consol and College Station High stadiums.
College Station administrators and the school board always have been careful with taxpayer dollars and this four-proposal bond issue has been well-planned, with input from the community and staff.
District voters have spent a lot of money building schools — and, with the way College Station keeps growing, more will be needed in the future — it is imperative that those schools be kept in the best shape possible. This bond package does that.
The Eagle urges voters to go to the polls on Nov. 2 and approve all four propositions.
All are needed.