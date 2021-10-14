College Station school board candidates

How do we keep our students, faculty and staff safe in school? (150 words)

To keep everyone in our schools safe, our district must have effective plans and systems in place to address a variety of school safety situations, but it also must be prepared to adapt. Who would have predicted two years ago that our schools would face a global pandemic while still doing the important job of educating our students? We continue to face that challenge while not knowing what the next one will be, and we must work together as a community and school district to stay focused on our students. People are the key to school safety, and it’s a collaboration between district staff, law enforcement, and our community. Additionally, teaching our students to speak up when they see or hear things that make them feel unsafe is also important, as this allows school administrators to step in before the situation escalates.

As the district grows, how big do we let our high schools get before planning for a third high school? Should it be the equivalent of the two current high schools or should it, say, be a STEM magnet school? (150 words)