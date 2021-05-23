Buckle up to save lives on Texas roadways

Nov. 7, 2000. Can you remember that far back? That was the last day Texas went without a traffic death. That means our beloved state has had least one roadway death every day for more than 7,500 days.

Many of those deaths perhaps could have been prevented if drivers paid better attention to the road. Drivers should go no more than the posted speed limit — but adjust their speed to road conditions — put down the cellphones, pay attention to the road and be prepared for anything that might happen.

According to state statistics, drivers ages 16 to 24 are involved in more distracted driving accidents than any other age group.

Jennifer Wright, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said, “We’re trying to end that streak. ... Distracted driving crashes are preventable almost 100 percent of the time.”

In addition to careful driving, nothing saves more lives in traffic accidents than a seat belt. Everyone in the vehicle must be properly buckled up. The Department of Transportation said wearing a seat belt can reduce the chance of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat and up to 60% for those in the back seat. Pretty good for something that only takes a moment to accomplish.