Brazos Valley Gives nonprofits
Brazos Valley Gives nonprofits

Brazos County

88.5 FM RED‐C Radio

Aggieland Humane Society

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

Ballet Brazos

BCS Sister Cities International

BCS Together

Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Found.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos Valley

BISD Education Foundation

Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society

Books and a Blanket

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Brazos Christian School

Brazos County 4‐H

Brazos County Senior Citizens Assoc,

Brazos Educational Radio, KEOS 89.1 FM

Brazos Heritage Society

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network

Brazos Maternal & Child Health Clinic, d/b/a The Prenatal Clinic

Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services

Community Board Inc.

Brazos Valley African American Museum

Brazos Valley Art League dba Visual Arts

Society of Bryan College Station

Brazos Valley Center for Independant Living

Brazos Valley Chorale

Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prev.

Brazos Valley Community Action Programs

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and

Substance Abuse

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

Brazos Valley Filipino American Comm.

Brazos Valley Food Bank Inc.

Brazos Valley Marine Corps League (Detachment #1391)

Brazos Valley Museum of Nat. History

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial

Brazos Valley Worldfest

Bryan Viking Booster Band, Inc.

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

CASA of the Brazos Valley Foundation

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

ChildreNinos Bilingual Education

Coach Blair Charities

College Station FFA Alumni and Parents Organization

College Station ISD Education Found.

Community Foundation ‐ Infinity Fund

Covenant Presbyterian Church

Crestview Retirement Community

CSHS ENCORE Orchestra

Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley

Elizabeth House Maternity Home

Emma’s Project

Family Promise of Bryan/College Station

Friends of Chamber Music

Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System

Fun For All Playground

Gillespie House dba Taylor’s Place

Girl Scouts of Central Texas

Health For All

Healthy World Healthy Children

Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries

Hispanic Forum of B/CS

Hope Mommies Brenham‐CS Chapter

Hope Pregnancy Center of Brazos Valley

Hospice Brazos Valley, Inc.

INTERSECTIONS Textile Learning Center and Gallery

Junction Five‐O‐Five

Junior Achievement Brazos Valley

K9s4COPs

Keep Brazos Beautiful

Mending Hearts Grief Center

Methodist Children’s Home

Mobility Worldwide Brazos Valley

Museum of the American G.I.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

OnRamp

Our Terminal

Pink Alliance

Project Unity

RAK, Inc. [Random Acts of Kindness]

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

Royal Roots of Freedom

Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America

Scotty’s House

Search Dog Network

Senior Christmas

Sexual Assault Resource Center

SHIP International

SOS Ministries, Inc.

St. Mary’s Catholic Center

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of B/CS

Still Creek Ranch

Texas A&M Women’s Club

Texas Ramp Project BCS

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

The BEE Community

The Bridge Ministries

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation

The Reach Project

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

Twin City Mission

Unbound Bryan College Station

United Way of the Brazos Valley

Wienerspiel

Wreaths Across America‐Brazos Valley

Young Life Brazos Valley

Burleson County

Boys & Girls Clubs of the BV ‐ Caldwell Unit

Caldwell Education & Leadership Foundation

Deanville Heritage Foundation

Deanville Volunteer Fire Department

Impact Burleson County

Grimes County

Navasota George Washington Carver Alumni Association

Madison County

Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation

Robertson County

Robertson County CPS Board

Washington County

Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas‐BVMC

Blinn College Foundation

Boys & Girls Club of Washington County

Brenham Children’s Chorus

Brenham Heritage Museum

Brenham ISD Education Foundation

Brenham Pet Adoption Center

Burton Educational Foundation

Camp For All

CASA for Kids of South Central Texas

Citadel Christian School

Faith Mission and Help Center, Inc.

First Baptist Church School ‐

Brenham

Here I Am Orphan Ministries

HOPE Gathering, Inc.

Miracle Farm

New Beginnings Life Ministries

Unity Theatre

Washington County Healthy Living Association

Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation

