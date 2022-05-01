Brazos Valley Food Bank is bursting at the seams and we must help feed the hungry

For most organizations, rapid growth is a good thing, but for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, it carries negative connotations.

Such growth in demand for the food bank’s services means more and more people in the Brazos Valley are food insecure. They do not know where their next meal will come from.

Of course, rapid growth indicates that the Brazos Valley Food Bank is better able to care for our hungry neighbors and friends.

Sadly, the growth in demand is straining the food bank’s ability to feed the hungry. For some four decades now, the food bank has needed to move into ever larger facilities, thinking each new facility will meet its needs for years to come.

Alas, that hasn’t been the case. Before long, the new facility is bursting at the seams — and the demand keeps growing and growing.

Over the years, the food bank has gotten increasingly sophisticated in its operations as the wonderful staff under the direction of Theresa Mangapora hones its abilities to serve ever more people.

Still the demand for help increases and increases.

Last week, the Brazos Valley Food Bank announced it will receive $2,073,618.00 from the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Food Bank Capacity Building Grant program, money that is badly needed and gratefully received.

The money will allow the food bank to purchase additional coolers and freezers and renovate those it has.

Mangapora said: “Our goal is to have 50% of the food that we distribute be fresh produce. Right now we’re hovering around 40%, and the ability to take whatever’s available when it comes is very, very important. Sometimes that’s hard, so this will help us in this way.”

Over the years, the food bank has increased its ability to provide fresh produce to area families, allowing them to prepare healthier meals.

The state funding also will allow the food bank to purchase additional trucks to help service the 36 agencies that partner with the food bank to provide food to the food insecure.

It also will allow the food bank to create additional office space, purchase racks and make needed modifications to its distribution facility.

And, some of the money will be available to member pantries to increase their ability to serve their clients.

While the state money will allow the Brazos Valley Food Bank to expand and improve its ability to serve 47,000 individuals throughout the area who are food insecure, there still is a great need for food to distribute.

Many local organizations have food drives throughout the year and, of course, KBTX has its annual massive Food for Families drive at Christmastime. Still more drives are needed, whether in the workplace, churches and organizations.

Especially helpful is money, which allows the food bank to purchase food at considerable reduced prices, filling the shelves with needed items that haven’t been donated. Every dollar donated allows the food bank to provide two meals to hungry residents.

To mail a donation, send it to Brazos Valley Food Bank, PO Box 74, Bryan TX 77806-0074.

Even easier, go to bvfb.org and make your donation by credit card there.

As we set down to a good meal tonight, let’s remember those who aren’t so blessed, who are hungry and don’t know where to turn. They may be elderly or ill or children.

They need our help. Please be generous in support of our Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Our hungry friends and neighbors surely thank you.