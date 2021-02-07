Brazos County shows it efficiently can use the vaccine that it gets

For months since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Americans waited anxiously for a vaccine that would rein in the deadly spread of the disease.

We were told that the first vaccines would be available by Election Day and, indeed, the first shots were administered only a few weeks after we went to the polls.

Then, we were assured that 100 million vaccinations — 30 percent of America’s population — would be given by the end of 2020 — certainly an ambitious, but reassuring promise. In fact, though, only a little more than 2 million shots were given.

Incoming-President Joe Biden said those 100 million inoculations would be given in his first 100 days in office.

Still, however, the effort to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been going slowly. Why is that?

Is the problem an inability to manufacture the vaccines fast enough? Is it a delivery problem from the federal government to the states? For the states to the local entities? Is it a failure of local officials to get people inoculated? It isn’t that the answer to that question is so hard to get. In fact, we get answers — too many answers, and a lot of them involve pointing fingers and avoiding responsibility.