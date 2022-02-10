Boney questions

I believe there is cooperation, good faith, and strong effort by many to ensure our government works seamlessly across Brazos County. I believe we can always do better. In the almost four decades that I have called Brazos County home, I have become known as a champion of causes that I believe in and an advocate for those most vulnerable, or those that feel as if they are not being heard. Throughout my 24 years as President of the NAACP, 28 years as staff in the Benz School of Floral Design at TAMU, and a lifetime of serving my faith community, I learned that mutual respect and good communication are the cornerstone to solving so many problems. In the NAACP, we could not be successful in bringing about change simply by the force of one, but with the dialogue, mutual respect, good communication, and consensus, so much more is possible.