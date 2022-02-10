Boney questions

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words
The number one priority for Brazos County Precinct 4 is to ensure that we have a proven advocate that will fight for the hard working residents of Precinct 4. Having formerly served as President of the NAACP for over 24 years, I have been a staunch advocate for basic human and civil rights for all. I understand what it means to advocate for those most vulnerable and those who believe they do not have a voice. I bring my experience championing the causes of education, workforce, civil service development, the arts, and social justice. We have had a champion for Brazos County Precinct 4 in Commissioner Irma Cauley and previously in the late Commissioner Carey Cauley, whom I considered a mentor through the NAACP. I am the most qualified candidate to step in and continue to fight and advocate for all Brazos County Texans and the residents of Precinct 4.
Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words
I believe there is an attempt to equitably fund departments, projects, and initiatives across Brazos County equally, but we must do better. Precinct 4 needs the strongest, battle tested advocate that will put every effort into ensuring that our precinct is not forgotten in the budget process, or in distributing resources. Our actions need to match our words. There are substantial differences in funding supporting Precinct 4 services and functions that have been brought to my attention. I would first seek to bring all parties together to build consensus toward a solution. Precinct 4 can count on me to fight for what’s best for us, and to build consensus with other commissioners toward solutions. My experience serving on the Bryan Civil Service Commission, the Brazos Valley Workforce Solutions Board, and the Joint Reflief Funding Review Committee are examples of my service tackling complex issues and building consensus toward solutions.
Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words
I believe there is cooperation, good faith, and strong effort by many to ensure our government works seamlessly across Brazos County. I believe we can always do better. In the almost four decades that I have called Brazos County home, I have become known as a champion of causes that I believe in and an advocate for those most vulnerable, or those that feel as if they are not being heard. Throughout my 24 years as President of the NAACP, 28 years as staff in the Benz School of Floral Design at TAMU, and a lifetime of serving my faith community, I learned that mutual respect and good communication are the cornerstone to solving so many problems. In the NAACP, we could not be successful in bringing about change simply by the force of one, but with the dialogue, mutual respect, good communication, and consensus, so much more is possible.