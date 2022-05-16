What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 wordsNarco-Terrorism/Drug TraffickingWe must address the flow of narcotics crossing our southern border, the cartels illegal activities impact nearly every aspect of life in Texas. We must make the following changes to protect our citizens and ensure that dangerous criminals are put behind bars.

Establish state drug courts

Provide emergency certification for crime labs at SHSU an TAMU dedicated to quick evidence turn around

Re-establish county and city multi-jurisdictional support for interdiction

Define Narco-Terrorism and penalties in Texas Law, as well as setting high bail minimums for drug trafficking.

Create State level special prosecutors for narcotics trafficking crimes

Hold suspects in vacant state jails and prisons avoiding excessive burden on local jails.

Lower Property taxesOut of control property taxes and appraisals threaten the financial security of Texans, especially the elderly and most vulnerable. As State Representative I would support the following reforms.

Fair appraisal and election of Appraisal Review Board instead of appointment by taxing entities

Reform and modernize school bonding construction and planning

Modernize public education to get more for our money. The order of service must be restored to first parent/child, and second teacher, taxpayer, school administration.

Federal OverreachThe federal government has consistently tried to intrude and control the states, and even our personal lives. Bureaucracies run amok remain a tool to prevent Texas from governing itself.

Fight mandates

Continued vigilance on election integrity

Protect the 2nd amendment

Should Texas accept additional federal Medicaid funds? Why or why not? 150 wordsNo, Texas should not accept additional Medicaid funds. Texas has an exemption which allows the state to receive Medicaid funds without the Obamacare mandates. Additionally, expansion of Medicaid has long been opposed in the Texas Republican Party’s platform. My opponent supports expansion, and even co-authored a bill to expand Medicaid. He aided and abetted Democrats against our Republican majority. Expansion of Medicaid will increase the flow of illegal immigrants who will have children on Texas soil. This will impact Texas taxpayers by raising the cost of education, hospitals, and many other public services.

How do we ensure that every eligible Texan can vote? 150 wordsMy opponent voted for same day voter registration, which would make it easier for ineligible people to vote. The eligibility of voters is not the question. Texas has long been an easy to vote state. Ensuring that the electorate has confidence that their vote is properly counted is essential to our republican form of government. The recent Secretary of State audit discovered approximately 750,000 dead or duplicate voters on the voting rolls. Ensuring the eligibility is the job of the state. Being eligible is the duty of the citizen, as is voting. Lack of confidence in the ballot box is a great deterrent to voting. Ballot security is a real issue despite my opponent’s public comments on KBTX.