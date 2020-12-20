Another reason to celebrate in this season of miracles

This time of year is all about miracles. Of course, for the world’s 2.2 billion Christians, this is the week to celebrate the birth of Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem. Jews just ended their celebration of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

It was in the second century B.C. when Jewish forces recaptured Jerusalem from the Greeks and Syrians. After cleansing the great Second Temple of all vestiges of the enemy, the Jewish leaders declared a festival of celebration, but there was only enough oil in a jar to light a lamp for one night. Miraculously, that oil lasted for eight days.

As we celebrate those miracles of old, made fresh each and every day more than 2,000 years later, we should be aware that miracles continue to happen all around us.

Just this past week, we rejoiced in the approval and arrival of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. After almost 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic, the end may not have been in sight, but it is far closer than many of us believed possible. Later Friday brought word that a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, has been approved for use and should begin rolling out to all of America on Monday.

While vaccines tend to be miracles by their very nature, the rapid development of two — with more on the way — vaccines for COVID-19 is truly miraculous.