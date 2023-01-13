America's secrets must be better protected

"How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people who helped or et cetera. And it's just totally irresponsible."

— President Joe Biden,

speaking to Scott Pellet of CBS News in September

Surely every American can agree with President Biden: It is totally irresponsible for a former president or a former vice president to have classified documents unsecured at their home or non-government office.

Of course, Biden was talking about former President Donald Trump who, according to the FBI, had some 300 classified documents in unsecured locations scattered around his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He shouldn't have had any.

Then, last week, we learned that around 10 or 12 classified documents had been found mixed in with other papers in President Biden's private office at the Penn Biden Center in the nation's capital. The documents dated from Biden's time as Barack Obama's vice president from 2008 to 2016.

The, at least one more classified document was found inside the locked garage at Biden's Delaware home. The president bizarrely noted that that is where he keeps his Corvette locked up.

Obviously, there are many differences in the two cases, but there is one huge similarity that cannot — must not — be overlooked.

The allegation is that President Trump knowingly took classified documents — some containing secret information on America's nuclear capabilities — with him when he, reluctantly, left office in January 2020.

When officials at the National Archives — the designated repository of presidential papers — asked for the return of the secret documents, Trump only turned over some of them. The rest remained at Mar-a-Lago until an August FBI raid, authorized by a search warrant issued by a federal court. Dozens and dozens of classified documents were seized by federal agents. A few more documents were turned over by Trump's agents later in the year.

The president claimed the right of ownership, saying he had declassified the documents, sometimes just thinking about doing so. That is absolute nonsense, as is much of what the former president says.

In mid-September, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Senior Judge Raymond Dearie to oversee the investigation to the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Now, we have learned of the "small number" of classified documents discovered on Nov. 2 — six days before the November election — found in a closet at the Penn Biden Center, set up by the University of Pennsylvania when former Vice President Biden served as a guest lecturer at the school.

The existence of the secret documents wasn't revealed when they were discovered and not until last week. Later in the week, we learned of classified material kept in the locked garage at Casa Biden in Delaware.

President Biden hasn't said if he is irresponsible for holding on to the classified documents, so we will: It is irresponsible, Joe. No question about it.

As last week drew to a close, Garland named Robert K. Hur, a Trump appointee, as special master over the Biden probe.

It's a start.

None of Biden's current problems absolve Trump of responsibility for his classified document woes.

Both situations raise important questions about how we classify and maintain our country's most secret information. Does no one keep track of who has what classified documents and where they are kept?

Are we, perhaps, declaring too many documents classified, perhaps because the information they contain could prove embarrassing to the incumbent administration?

Have America's secrets always been maintained so cavalierly?

Why, once they have been reviewed, do presidents hold on to the documents — and what safeguards do they employ to protect that information?

We all recall the brouhaha over classified documents kept on Hillary Clinton's personal home server. She got away with it, so perhaps Trump and Biden will, too.

In addition to investigating the Biden and Trump failings, we need a full study on how we preserve and protect our secret documents. Stronger safeguards must be put in place to make sure our secrets remain, well, secret.

The recent flap involving our current and former president gives our government the perfect opportunity to begin such a study.

Even without the presidential contretemps, it is time to move to protect the information that helps keep our country strong.

Meanwhile, we are glad President Biden's Corvette is safe. We'll all sleep better.