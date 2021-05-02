A reminder of our historic past and bright future

The death of NASA astronaut Michael Collins at age 90 on Wednesday brought memories of an exciting time for America flooding back for those of us of a certain age.

We remember that heady day on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong and then Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans to step foot on the moon — and we watched it all on our TVs in grainy black and white. What a moment when Armstrong took “one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.”

As the two men explored the lunar surface, Collins — in a less visible but nonetheless critical role — orbited above them, piloting the command module Columbia. Thirty times he circled the moon until he successfully maneuvered the space capsule to reunite with Armstrong and Aldrin in the lunar module, then brought the Apollo 11 crew safely back to earth.

What an exciting — an amazing — time for America and for the world. Only a little more than eight years after Alan B. Shepard Jr. rocketed into sub-orbital flight to become the first American in space, we had put men on the moon. Shepard’s flight lasted but 15 minutes before splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean, but it thrust America into a rapidly developing space race with the Soviet Union. His flight followed by less than a month that of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who became the first person in space.