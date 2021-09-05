A reminder of all the danger and hate in the world

The death of the 13 U.S. military men and women in Afghanistan reminded us that a whole generation of young people have no memory of that awful Sept. 11 in 2001 when the world as we knew it came crashing down.

Most of the 11 Marines, one soldier and one Navy medic were in the early 20s. In fact, five were only 20, born in the months around the terror attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Most of them had no memory of that day when Americans learned what a dangerous world we live in, learned that there are people who hated us so much they would go to any length to bring us harm. The 13 military personnel killed had no memory of the Oct. 7, 2001, opening of Operation Enduring Freedom, the war to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaida.

While they were too young to remember, most Americans never can forget that late summer morning in 2001. Of course, there had been other attacks on Americans abroad, but they were far away and easier to ignore. We might get our temper up for a few days, but then everything returned to normal for most us — but, of course, not for the loved ones of those killed attacks around the world.