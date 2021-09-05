A reminder of all the danger and hate in the world

The death of the 13 U.S. military men and women in Afghanistan reminded us that a whole generation of young people have no memory of that awful Sept. 11 in 2001 when the world as we knew it came crashing down.
Most of the 11 Marines, one soldier and one Navy medic were in the early 20s. In fact, five were only 20, born in the months around the terror attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Most of them had no memory of that day when Americans learned what a dangerous world we live in, learned that there are people who hated us so much they would go to any length to bring us harm. The 13 military personnel killed had no memory of the Oct. 7, 2001, opening of Operation Enduring Freedom, the war to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaida.
While they were too young to remember, most Americans never can forget that late summer morning in 2001. Of course, there had been other attacks on Americans abroad, but they were far away and easier to ignore. We might get our temper up for a few days, but then everything returned to normal for most us — but, of course, not for the loved ones of those killed attacks around the world.
But we couldn’t ignore — and can never forget — what happened in New York and Washington that day. Four planes full of innocent, unsuspecting people were hijacked by terrorist thugs. Two flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. A third took aim at the Pentagon, across the Potomac River from the Capitol and the White House. A fourth crashed into a western Pennsylvania field after passengers rushed their captors in a brave effort to recapture the plane. They saved the country from the horror of a plane crashing into the White House or the Capitol.
Many of us were at work — or on their way — that deadly morning. Some were in school. Others were getting ready to face the day, perhaps watching the morning shows that reported a plane apparently had hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. At first, we believed — we hoped — that it was a terrible accident, that a Boeing 767 jet would somehow fly off course and hit one of the Twin Towers.
Eighteen minutes later, the awful truth began to sink in when a second 767 struck the south tower. We all were transfixed by the incomprehensible knowledge that this wasn’t some terrible accident, that America and Americans were under attack.
We watched as people jumped or fell from the upper floors of the World Trade Center. Then, the two towers collapsed as we watched in disbelief.
The damage at the Pentagon was bad, but thankfully not as bad as the destruction of the World Trade Center. Then came the news of the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the speculation of where it might have been headed.
There were many heroes that day: firefighters and police officers who rushed into the burning towers in New York, trying to save as many people as they could; men and women in military uniform rushing to rescue their fellow service members in the Pentagon; the passengers of Flight 93 who saved who knows how many lives by their courageous efforts.
Three days later, President George W. Bush — in office only eight months — stood atop the still-smoldering ruins of the Trade Center and, through a bullhorn, thanked the first responders for their bravery. Someone shouted out that he couldn’t hear the president, who responded, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
A month later, America went after the Taliban and al-Qaida in Afghanistan. None of us realized that 20 years later we finally would pull the last American military personnel out of that country. Some will ask what we accomplished in America’s longest war. Others point out that we haven’t been attacked in this country since that Sept. 11.
And those 13 Americans killed two weeks ago — most of whom could have no memory of the day that began it all — became the last service members to die in Afghanistan as they worked to save as many Americans and our Afghan allies as they could.
There is plenty of criticism and blame about our 20 years in Afghanistan, and many lessons hopefully learned.
But there can be no question of the debt we owe those Americans who were sent there in an effort to keep America safe, especially the 2,352 service members who gave their lives to protect us all.
Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We remember.