A mission that has lifted a pandemic-weary world

Eagle Editorial Board

For thousands of years, earth-bound humans have looked up at the planet Mars and dreamed of one day visiting there. Until a quarter century ago, however, all we could do is dream. We could look through telescopes, of course, but they brought our knowledge of the surface of the red planet only a bit closer.

But through the brilliance, dedication and hard work of hundreds of scientists, we now have a much better idea of what the surface of Mars looks like — and as of a few days ago, sounds like. What an amazing experience.

The Soviet Union won the race to Mars, landing two rovers on the planet’s surface on Dec. 2, 1971. One rover lasted only 20 seconds after crashing on the Martian surface. For 104.5 seconds, the second rover — tethered to the Mars 3 lander — communicated with Earth. And then, for unknown reasons, it quit communicating and the Soviet scientists were unable to reestablish the connection.

More than a quarter century later, on July 4, 1997, America landed the Mars Pathfinder and its Sojourner rover, which sent back the first photos of the Martian surface. Before it stopped responding on Sept. 27, 1997, Sojourner had traveled an amazing 330 feet. Remember, that was 330 feet on a planet more than 134 million miles from Earth.