A declaration that unites us

Agreement is not to be found, and that doesn’t bode well for the country we all love. Yes, we all do love America, and that is lost in the ranting and fuming on both sides of the political divide. That we may seek a different direction for America is not bad. In fact, having a plethora of ideas can be healthy for this nation, or any nation.

But those have to be heard, not just by the proponents but also by the loyal opponents. We don’t have to agree, but we need to listen to one another, to hear what each other is saying. Who knows? The other side might have an idea we like.

Conservatives tend to want less government, fewer personal restrictions. Liberals want government to do more, to provide more, no matter the cost. Of course, there is a range of thought within each of those broad categories.

If we listen, if we truly listen, we just might find a way out of this ideological divide that currently splits out nation.

Ben Carson, the former presidential candidate who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Donald Trump, said, “Our strength as a nation comes in our unity. We are the United States of America, not the divided states. And those who want to divide us are trying to divide us, and we shouldn’t let them do it.”