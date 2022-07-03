A dangerous place to be then and now

America was a dangerous place that July 4, 1776, when delegates to the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia approved the Declaration of Independence.

Two days earlier, those same delegates approved a resolution by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia declaring the 13 colonies “free and independent states,” no longer under the control of King George III and the British government.

On Aug. 2 of that year, the delegates returned to Washington to sign the most sacred document in American history.

While freedom fever ran strong in the colonies, not everyone favored independence from Britain. Some preferred continued negotiation with the king’s representatives. Others feared — rightly — the reaction of the British government, while others worried about the challenges of forming a new country.

But on July 2, 1776, the die was cast and America and Great Britain were pushed down a path of war and suffering that finally led to the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia, five years later.

It is estimated that 6,800 Americans were killed in the Revolution, while at least another 17,000 died of disease during that time.

Of the 56 men who signed the Declaration, nine — roughly one in six — died fighting for their new country. Five were captured by the British and tortured as traitors. The homes of 12 of the signers were burned. Two more lost sons in the fighting.

Now, almost 250 years after we declared our independence, America is in grave danger once again.

But unlike 1776, when the danger was from outside, the biggest danger today is from within. We are divided as never before, the Republican right from the Democratic left.

Emotions are high, especially in light of the recent Supreme Court rulings on abortion, guns, prayer in school and immigration.

Of course, we’ve always had people on both sides of every issue — we fought a war over the issue of slavery.

it is healthy to have differing points of view. It leads to discussion, debate and, often, consensus. Neither side gets everything it wants, but together we always have moved forward as a country. Not that moving forward always has been easy.

But today, in a nation built on its differences, it seems the divide is wider, deeper than in the past. Congress is gridlocked and compromise no longer seems possible.

Neither side seems willing to trust the other, and that mistrust leads to hate and malice. Each side accuses the other of lying, and truth has fallen victim to the vagaries of social media and 24-hour “news.”

Our differences on both sides have led to accusations of disloyalty, of being unAmerican.

We no longer trust government to work for us, to protect us and even to care about us. Much of the anger is the fault of the government, which has ceased to function as our founders intended.

That anger led, almost a year and a half ago, to a violent effort to overthrow our American system of government — egged on, it is increasingly clear, by a president who showed no regard for our cherished Constitution.

He wasn’t alone, of course. He had a cadre of associates and lawyers encouraging him at every step, feeding into his delusion that he had won a second term two months earlier — even though those close to him tried to persuade him that the election was fair and that Joe Biden had, indeed, been elected president.

Thankfully, order was restored and Biden was sworn in as president, as our Constitution directs. Biden certainly isn’t Donald Trump, but neither is he the president we expected and need.

A flawed House committee is investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s role in them. The case they are building, based in large part on testimony from Republicans, is growing stronger. But, of course, we are only getting the information the committee wants us to see.

Whatever the outcome of that committee’s investigation, our nation must heal from the wounds of the past decades.

Our government must function as it should, providing help when we are in need, giving guidance as we as a nation move forward, and sowing hope where there is despair.

We as a people need to embrace one another, celebrate our differences and work together for a better, united America.

Democrats are not the enemy. Republicans are not the enemy. This country has many foes, but the American people should not be among them.

Not surprisingly, our goals, left and right, are more similar than any of us suspect.

We need to talk to each other, and just as important, we need to listen. We can’t do that when we are shouting or using a bullhorn.

This July 4 weekend, let’s show the courage of our founders and join together to rebuild the nation they fought to create.

Happy holiday!