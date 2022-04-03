Writer to speak on her award-winning mystery

Attica Locke will discuss her 2018 Edgar Award-winning novel “Bluebird, Bluebird,” set in East Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Locke’s presentation — “ ‘Bluebird, Bluebird’ and the Souls of Black Texans” — will be via a Zoom webinar.

Her talk will cover not only her novel but also her writing career overall, such as her screenwriting work on the TV series “Empire.” It will end with a question-and-answer session.

The Zoom webinar is free and open to the entire Brazos Valley community. Online registration is required at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSephoIWVVASoJDr2tV9yn-o4V6E_Hfg0Qv8cRWXtyBLWx0qCA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.

Once registered, registrants will receive a direct email link to connect to the webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Zoom application is required to enjoy this presentation.

The webinar link will be sent out shortly after registration.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers in College Station has copies of “Bluebird, Bluebird” for sale, as well as some other novels by Attica Locke.

The department of English and the College of Liberal Arts are sponsoring Locke’s visit as part of the Brazos Valley Reads initiative.

Bringing Locke to Texas A&M has been a collaborative effort across campus and beyond. Brazos Valley Reads has received support and assistance from LAUNCH undergraduate research, honors and learning communities, The Eagle, Barnes & Noble Booksellers and the Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer Libraries.

You can find more about Brazos Valley Reads at liberalarts.tamu.edu/english/research-creative-activity/brazos-valley-reads/.

For more information about Attica Locke, please see her official website: www.atticalocke.com/

Arrangements for the appearance of Attica Locke were made through HarperCollins Speakers Bureau in New York City.