[Editor’s note: The following is an article that first appeared in The Eagle on Feb. 14, 1987.]

Though written in 1987 this article still addresses many of the issues we are facing today … with the exception of the mass shootings that have become so common. But many of those who carry out such violence have indicated that they felt “unloved or unwanted.” No one has the perfect solution for all of these problems, but we might begin by reconsidering the meaning of “love” in today’s world … and take a realistic view of what hasn’t worked over the past 36 years … rather than sacrificing future generations to the same unsuccessful ways of “finding ‘love’ in all the wrong places.”

Our society today is literally sick with mistaken definitions of “love” as we grope for ways to deal with teenage pregnancy, abortion, soaring divorce rates, and the threat of AIDS.

As this article is being written, a small college in New York has declared this “Love Carefully Day,” and in Congress, hearings are underway to determine whether condoms should be advertised on television as the best way to promote “Safe Sex” to deal with the crisis of AIDS in our society.

At least the Congressional hearings seem to have the more accurate term, “Safe Sex,” in viewing the problem than does the college in New York. If one “loves,” one does so carefully and faithfully. If one merely has sex, however, one must be concerned for safety and self-protection. Such a relationship is not based on concern for the other person, lasting commitment or personal responsibility.

Perhaps instead of holding congressional hearings on whether to support national advertising of condoms as the best means of dealing with these crises in our society, we should be holding hearings to consider what “traditional” morality and personal responsibility might do to solve these crises. Unfortunately, however, our national mindset seems to have rejected such possibilities as hopelessly naïve.

In commenting on recent findings of a National Research Council panel on teenage pregnancy which justified an aggressive birth control campaign for youngsters, a New York Times editorial noted that such a campaign was necessary because, “Persuading youngsters to delay sexual activity would reduce adolescent pregnancy, but that’s wishful. America knows little about how to effect such a delay.”

And writing in Time magazine’s Feb. 16 [1987] issue, on how heterosexuals are coping with AIDS, the authors of this article noted that when “Health Secretary [Otis] Bowen called for a change in lifestyle, he was asking a great deal of human nature … (because) “there are those in every society who are forever young, or venturesome, or lonely, or simply careless.”

The article further suggested that to expect these forever young, venturesome, or simply careless “to pause on the downhill slope of passions, to call time out from rapture and contemplate that this single act could be fatal, is only marginally more imaginable than the pause that too seldom occurs to consider whether this single act will create an unwanted life.”

This writer wishes to go on record saying that such a pause “on the slope of passions” is not unimaginable nor is it impossible. It is, in fact, the way most Americans have been taught to live their lives based on what today seems to be not only an outmoded but an altogether forgotten concept of personal responsibility.

We have been so conditioned to believe that the problems we face today are stronger than can be solved by individual effort that we hardly consider such personal action as a viable alternative. We have been so conditioned to believe that something or someone must solve our problems that we have forgotten that we are the problem, and we may have the ability within ourselves to solve it.

Our national mindset seems to be focused on increasing the responsibility of what Allan Carlson, director of the Rockford Institute’s Center on the Family in America, has termed the “therapeutic state,” that we cannot realistically believe that the concepts of personal responsibility or religion and traditional family values might be viable solutions to our problems.

After all, such solutions would not require significant increases in the national budget or bureaucratic structure…only a heroic display of individual strength and responsibility in our daily lives, qualities far too many Americans today believe are beyond their ability to display.

Recently a professor from Massachusetts Institute of Technology lecturing on Johann Kepler’s laws of the universe suggested that “the value of a scientific idea lies not in whether it is right or wrong, but in whether it is fruitful.” Obviously, we have tried to apply this scientific approach to problems of morality and have failed.

For a time in the 1960s and ’70s, we thought we had found a more “fruitful” definition of the word love — “if it feels good, do it.” Now we sit in dismay viewing our scientific experiment in “free love.”

Science has brought us so many “solutions,” that even now, 27 years after the birth control pill was developed, we continue to search for the appropriate scientific solution to the “sexual revolution” — the condom, the vaccination, better birth-control methods, abortions — refusing to accept the fact that we might be able to solve this crisis by taking responsibility for our actions rather than continuing to foster this “forever young” mentality that seeks to escape reality rather than shouldering responsibility for it.

No, this approach will not bring immediate relief to those who now suffer from AIDS or to those who, even today, choose abortion as a method of birth control, but it might provide a more realistic basis for solving these problems than a national debate over the use of condoms.

We might begin to solve this crisis simply by recognizing that the words “love” and “sex” are not equivalent terms and by trying to teach our children that while love can include sex, sex may very well not include love.

We might even try to teach them that true love, unlike today’s sexual emphasis on immediate gratification, is not an emotion that is grasping and demanding. Rather, it is one that “suffereth long, and is kind … envieth not, vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil.”

Surely such an emotion cannot be the cause of our present difficulties. Surely it is not too late for us to teach our children that love, not sex, is the emotion that will bring them lasting joy and allow them to, in the words of a popular advertisement, “Be all that you can be.”