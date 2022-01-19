Wondering about Joe Biden

The point is presidents are human and fallible. But it’s reasonable to expect that a president should at least know what he’s supposed to be saying.

Biden has held fewer news conferences and fewer media interviews at this point in his presidency than his five predecessors. As the Associated Press recently pointed out, Biden has held nine news conferences. At this point, Barack Obama had held 27, Donald Trump 22.

There’s a reason for this. In fact, there can be only one: Biden’s handlers don’t trust the president enough to expose him to questions. Why? They’re afraid of what he might say. Because he often appears disoriented, inappropriately angry, confused and tired.

A Politico poll in the fall showed that almost half of Americans were concerned about Biden’s cognition. For some reason, Biden, unlike Trump, didn’t undergo a cognitive test during his annual exam. There’s a reason for that too, only one: His advisers don’t want the results. Otherwise, he would take the test, if for no other reason than to put Americans’ minds at ease.