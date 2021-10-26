Wise words we all need to hear

Clearly not Ben Carson, world renowned neurosurgeon turned HUD secretary under Donald Trump. Certainly not Shelbey Steele, whose beautifully nuanced essays on race are ignored while the simple-minded and accusatory tracts of race baiters such as Ibrahim X Kendi are elevated to classics status. Surely not Clarence Thomas, who is increasingly the voice of a principled and constitutionally authentic conservatism on the highest court in the land.

That’s why seeing her on “The View” was such a gift, especially since she’s been out of the public eye for such a long time. Add to that the fact that we’ve been force fed narratives of women who are independent because they whine about reproductive rights and cry about the deprivation of birth control and access to abortion, or because they stood up against the sexism of a man like Donald Trump (but never a Bill Clinton or a Joe Biden) and it’s like manna from heaven to hear her speak. Really, nourishment in the ideological desert.

The conversation on “The View” turned to critical race theory, a favorite obsession with these Women Who Chat. When asked her opinion about it, this is what the first Black female secretary of State had to say:

“I want Black kids to know that they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that I don’t need to make white kids feel bad for being white.”