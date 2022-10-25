Willie Blackmon, College Station City Council Special Place 5

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

In the Chimney Hill Shopping Center venture the decision was made to revitalize the property. The city of College Station made the best decision it could with the data available. As an Aggie Business (marketing major) I can understand the financial risk. In the long run the decision may prove to be profitable.

It is my opinion that the city of College Station should have taken a more pro-active role in securing the Macy’s property when it first became available. The writing was on the wall when Macy’s first announced it was in financial trouble and was cutting back its stores. That way we could have protected the interests of the citizens of College Station with an eye leaning toward revitalization of the property. However, what’s done is done, now the city must seek to revitalize a property which has great potential and can be an important catalyst to the

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

It is my considered opinion that people wishing to speak at city council meetings are treated with the utmost respect. I have sat in on city council meetings and can attest to the courtesy that members speaking before this body are listened to intently to obtain the greatest knowledge of the issues on which they will rule upon. I can appreciate this because as a retired city of Houston Municipal Judge I had to make decisions that affected the lives of those who came before me.

It was also my esteemed honor to have made history in Houston by being a member of the first Board of Directors for the Houston Forensic Science Center. In that capacity I had to listen to members of the community in the public forum session, and later render decisions on how. we would spend eight million dollars of the taxpayer’s dollars.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

When dealing with competing interests such as those inherently found between neighborhoods and business interest, I have a skill set found in those trained in negotiation. I am a certified mediator, having been trained by the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal mediators.

There are many competing interests in a college town such as College Station. Its core employer is Texas A&M University. The city is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the state of Texas. Employers move to this area because of a thriving job market, a strong employee base and neighborhoods that are strong, well planned, and have a well-engineered infrastructure. However, you cannot prioritize the interests of strong business concerns at the expense of local neighborhoods. The interest of university students must be protected as well as historical ethnic neighborhoods. In the states and cities, I have worked I am known as a facilitator.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council? (100 words)

I am a 1973 graduate of Texas A&M University. In 1982 I earned a Juris Doctorate Degree in Law. Upon graduating from Texas A&M University I worked as a (multi-million $) Territory Sales Manager for the Gillette Corporation earning a rating as a Territory Sales Manager of excellent.

After I received my Michigan law license I served as City of Detroit Independent counsel. I served in various capacities as a Judge Advocate the in the USAF. Mayors in Houston, Detroit, Lubbock, and Omaha personally awarded me letters of appreciation for helping to make their cities better places to live.