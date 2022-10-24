William Wright, College Station Council Place 2

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

We have to use taxpayer money wisely. Period. Having said that, the citizens of College Station have been demanding the mall area be redeveloped for a number of years. If a climate controlled storage place was going to move in to the old Macy’s, which is what I understand to be the case, that is not how you redevelop property. As an entry point to the city and to the Texas A&M University, the eventual former mall area is too critical to not try and shape into a better product. By the city purchasing it, they can have a hand in a redevelopment area that will eventually bring in money through property tax. I only wish we could have purchased it before the appraisal value doubled. Going further, I do not think that the city should have a hand in business development. I find this case to be unique.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

I understand that concern. For example, the council does not respond to folks who speak during the Hear Visitors portion at the beginning of the meeting. It is admirable to come before council and share your opinion on a subject. I do think that if a citizen brings something before council, it should at least be requested by council that the city manager and staff look into it. Often, someone might speak and then hear nothing about it until it shows up on an agenda a couple months down the line. A bit more explanation of the process and a little more transparency would be nice to show citizens that the elected officials are doing something requested of them.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

If we are to move College Station into the future, it’s important to get everyone on at least a similar page. I believe there have been strides to get this accomplished and I believe there are some proposed changes coming up, namely Middle Housing, that could go a long way to help rectify some issues. As we look toward the future, our city will continue to grow off the backs of single family homes that feed into neighborhood schools. Those people will support local businesses that continue to allow our city to thrive. A thriving city is a growing city and development will have to build to facilitate. That is an ecosystem I support. I do not see why those two groups have to be at odds. I will do my part by looking at each issue critically and with clear eyes.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I have been increasing my involvement with the city for years. Starting on the Historic Preservation Committee to having served on the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee, Impact Fee Advisory Committee, and currently a commissioner on Planning and Zoning, I understand how the city operates and will, if elected, be ahead of the curve. Additionally, I bring a business perspective that is currently missing from the council. I strive for efficiency and have experience leading a large number of employees. In my daily life, I have fifty people who report to me, which requires leadership and a thoughtful approach to issues.