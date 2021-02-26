Will America finally commit to racial justice?

But the image of Tubman would serve as a reminder of how this heroine helped change the course of our country’s history toward equality. Regularly seeing her image on something as ubiquitous as a $20 bill would be a turning point — especially if Barack Obama’s hope is fulfilled that, just as people call $100 bills “Benjamins” the $20 will come to be known as “Tubmans.”

Harriet Tubman’s indomitable spirit, tenacity and passion for justice is uplifted by today’s grassroots activists, who heed the advice of the escaped slave and abolitionist who was considered the “Moses” of her time:

“If you hear the dogs, keep going. If you see the torches in the woods, keep going. If there’s shouting after you, keep going. Don’t ever stop. Keep going. If you want a taste of freedom, keep going.”

Words such as these, and bravery such as hers, inspire generations of intersectional feminists, as they strengthen the resolve of their elders. For example, Shirley Chisholm was a member of the Harriet Tubman Society at Brooklyn College, where she said she learned about “White oppression, Black racial consciousness and Black pride.”