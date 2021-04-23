Will actor be 'All right. All right. All right.' with Texans?

AUSTIN — In 2006, mystery author and musical humorist Kinky Friedman ran for governor of Texas as an independent on the slogan: “Why the hell not?” He lost, but Texans seem open to the same concept with a different candidate: Matthew McConaughey.

The Oscar-winning actor says he’s seriously considering a race for governor next year, and he can take encouragement from a poll by The Dallas Morning News and The University of Texas at Tyler. It shows him leading incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by 45% to 33%, with the remainder holding out for Willie Nelson.

Just kidding. Texans love Willie too much to want to burden him with the duties of office. But they could be willing to inflict those on the star who came to fame as a libidinous pothead in the movie Dazed and Confused, set and filmed in Austin.

In another day, a candidate might be destroyed by a record that includes being detained in 1999 by police who found him naked, playing bongo drums in his home and uncompliant. But McConaughey has a raffish charm that makes such hijinks forgivable. Upon his release from the Austin jail, he said, “I don’t want to rent a place there, but it was a nice stay for a night.”