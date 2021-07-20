Why support odd-year-only elections

There have been many comments on why this issue of moving municipal elections to odd-numbered years has come up for a vote, especially in 2021, an odd year, as opposed to an even-year election.

I cannot speak for others on the College Station City Council, but I can try to explain why I support this issue going to the people for a vote in 2021.

In 2018, residents voted to extend the three-year terms of city council members to four years. I opposed this move because I felt that three years was long enough, and I preferred officeholders returning to the voters more frequently.

Others argued that it gave council members more opportunity to learn how the city worked.

Obviously, there are reasonable arguments to support both sides of this issue. What was less discussed and understood, however, was the fact that this change meant that all municipal elections would be held in even-numbered years when there were also national and state issues and candidates on the ballot.

Our city council is and should remain nonpartisan in terms of national political parties. Moving the elections to years when more partisan-based issues are being considered tends to create the opportunity for more partisanship in municipal elections as well.