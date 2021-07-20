Why support odd-year-only elections

There have been many comments on why this issue of moving municipal elections to odd-numbered years has come up for a vote, especially in 2021, an odd year, as opposed to an even-year election.
I cannot speak for others on the College Station City Council, but I can try to explain why I support this issue going to the people for a vote in 2021.
In 2018, residents voted to extend the three-year terms of city council members to four years. I opposed this move because I felt that three years was long enough, and I preferred officeholders returning to the voters more frequently.
Others argued that it gave council members more opportunity to learn how the city worked.
Obviously, there are reasonable arguments to support both sides of this issue. What was less discussed and understood, however, was the fact that this change meant that all municipal elections would be held in even-numbered years when there were also national and state issues and candidates on the ballot.
Our city council is and should remain nonpartisan in terms of national political parties. Moving the elections to years when more partisan-based issues are being considered tends to create the opportunity for more partisanship in municipal elections as well.
I believe, that nonpartisan positions have served local communities well — there is greater opportunity to listen to different views and to consider compromises than is often the case in strictly partisan elections.
It is also true that local issues often seem to differ from the stands taken by political parties on national issues. The present discussion of voters’ rights is a case in point.
On the national level, the Democratic Party is supporting increasing voter turnout by making it easier to vote with fewer voter identification requirements. The Republican Party is supporting measures that they believe would offer more security for elections by requiring more verifiable voter identification.
On the local level, the local Republican Party has supported those who oppose odd-year elections and have argued that this is “elitism” or an attempt to limit voter turnout while others simply see it as an attempt to place greater focus on municipal issues.
It has been argued that support for odd-year municipal elections is an attempt “to hide” city elections or to prevent more people from voting — even to threaten the fundamental right to vote. These arguments are very odd since voters have the same right and accessibility to vote in odd-numbered as in even-numbered years.
It has also been suggested that voters don’t vote in odd numbered years because they don’t feel their vote “matters,” but just how a vote “matters” more in even- than odd-numbered years is difficult to understand since the same mechanism is used to count votes regardless of whether it is cast in an even- or odd-numbered year.
The claim that voters are too busy to vote in even- and in odd-numbered years, too, sounds hollow.
And finally, it has been suggested that it would be better to hold this vote “on when to vote” in an even-numbered year when turnout traditionally has been greater.
At least this argument has some logical consistency to it, but it overlooks the fact that charter amendment votes can only occur every three years. This would mean waiting until 2024 to put this issue on the ballot since there is a charter amendment vote on our ethics policy on the ballot in November.
For all of these reasons, I am supporting placing this issue on the ballot for a public vote in November.
I am not trying to “hide” the vote. I encourage everyone to be informed by facts, not inflammatory sound bites and to participate in the election to decide this issue in the November election.
Bob Brick serves in Place 1 on the College Station City Council.