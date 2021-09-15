Why is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed still alive?

In January 2009, the Obama administration took office. One of the first acts of the new president was to issue an executive order to close Guantánamo Bay.

Instead of accepting the guilty pleas from Mohammed and the other 9/11 plotters, the administration did the opposite — announcing in November 2009 that the defendants would be moved from Guantánamo to a federal prison and tried in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

The decision elicited an immediate bipartisan backlash. Then-Vice President Joe Biden defended the move, declaring,” We have no doubt that the best, most effective legal way to put this guy behind bars for the longest time ... is in an Article 3 court.”

Sorry, the goal was not to put Mohammed behind bars; the goal was to put him to death. If the Obama-Biden administration had not made the choice to try him in an Article 3 court — which later was reversed by Congress — Mohammed might have been executed long ago. Instead, his case wallowed for all eight years of the Obama administration, plus for four more under Donald Trump.