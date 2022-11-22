Why is everyone so angry all the time?

Lately many op-eds ask why we’re all so angry. That’s not the question we should be asking ourselves though. A far better one for each of us is why am I so angry?

I was angered last week as I left the Larry Ringer library parking lot. For me a library is a sanctuary, a place I find calming. Since childhood I’ve loved wandering the shelves, pulling out a book here and there and skimming a few pages to decide if it’s worth exploring further at home.

What then could so quickly and utterly destroy my biblio-tranquility? A big raised-bed pickup truck roared by on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. It was the kind of truck you might’ve seen flying two Confederate battle flags.

This one, though, sported just one flag: a large black one emblazoned with the sentiment, “F— Biden!” The f word was spelled out of course, and it wasn’t “fudge.” It’s an word that has never and will never appear in The Eagle or any responsible publication out of respect for decency.

Yet this guy felt justified waving it in the face of everyone he passed on public roads, including children. Imagine a little preschooler innocently asking, “Mommy, what’s that flag say?”

I felt a visceral anger and outrage and as I drove homeward I wondered exactly what it was it that got my Irish up. The affront to civility, of course, but more than that.

What kind of person takes pride in flouting even a minimal standard of conduct? Even as an answer formed in my mind I realized that as humans we have a tendency to categorize others, to assume that someone who does something we associate with a certain group automatically shares all the characteristics of that group.

Do all Democrats favor open borders and expansive entitlements. Do all Republicans endorse book banning and voter suppression?

Of course not.

By the same token why do I assume anyone who’d drive around flying an obscene black flag is the kind of guy who would’ve donned a white sheet and hung strange fruit from Southern trees or helped light the ovens at Auschwitz?

In truth, I know nothing about that pickup driver. Maybe he’s a fine fellow who regularly attends church, loves his kids and donates generously to charity.

He just doesn’t like the president of the United States. Really doesn’t like him and wants everyone to know it. Doesn’t give a flip whether others share his opinion or not, because, well, free speech and all that.

Musk has Twitter, this guy has a pickup and a flag. F-word aside, it’s his right as an American, so maybe I ought to be happy with his confirmation of that right no matter how flagrant and tawdry.

Intellectually, perhaps, and on that level, I simply want to ask him what Biden had done to incite his hatred. In my gut though, I feel more like flipping him off.

Extreme gestures evoke extreme reactions. A lot of violence begins that way.

I was still stewing when I get home to find my neighbor has put a sign in his yard for a certain state office candidate. It’s a candidate I don’t like. I thought about getting a yard sign for his opponent.

I consider the pros and cons of doing this, eventually deciding it’s not a great idea. It would be an escalation and a provocation. My neighbor’s sign doesn’t arouse anywhere near the ire of the black flag on the truck.

Why is that? Maybe because, unlike pickup guy, I do know my neighbors. I know them to be good, decent folks who simply have different political beliefs than mine. I value our friendship and enjoy our occasional chats. We call on each other for small favors from time to time. I keep an eye on their house when they’re away and they do the same for me.

In 2022 America, we too often see our political opponents as enemies. They are not.

They are fellow citizens whose views differ from ours. In an ideal world we’d be able to engage with them in reasoned, dispassionate debate and perhaps find some common ground. It could happen.

It’s happened many times before in American history or we would never have become the nation we are: for all our flaws, still a force for good in a world too often drawn to the dark side.

But even when we cannot agree and compromise seems elusive, surely we can step back, shake hands with our opponents, treat them with respect and remain on friendly terms.

Can’t we? Please.

Lest the atavistic simian side of our nature undo us all.