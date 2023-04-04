Why can’t America solve its problems anymore? Trains are derailing, planes banging together in airports, prices spiraling upward, essential goods – including drugs – unavailable or in short supply, homelessness and fatal drug overdoses rampant, mass shootings and senseless violence so commonplace the latest school massacre is relegated to page 6 in The Eagle.

A brutal war in Ukraine drags on, crushing a proudly independent people, while some here bemoan our support. Russia, China and North Korea ratchet up their saber-rattling, Iran is on the verge of nuclear power status as we face vulnerable electric grids and a porous southern border.

The problem list seems endless.

Worse, a feckless Congress seems incapable of dealing with our woes, focused instead on internecine bickering, petty name calling and finger pointing.

Why should this be? In years past we addressed problems successfully, if not finding perfect solutions at least ameliorating their impact on our lives. Are the institutions we once relied upon worn out? Has the 18th century brilliance of our republic’s Founders proven impotent against 21st century challenges?

Surely we have the knowledge and wherewithal to realize the Founders’ vision of a more perfect union and a better life for us all. What stands in our way?

Maybe it’s us. You and me and the folks we elect to represent us. Trust in government is at an all-time low. We complain about Congress but never seem to make the connection between our dissatisfaction and what we do in the voting booth.

Perhaps the political parties are part of the problem. They limit our voting choices but Citizens United effectively stripped them of the ability to discipline their own candidates. The result is both parties held hostage by radicals who delight in stymying progress, pursuing ideological purity instead of working to solve the serious problems facing our nation.

Democrats seem intent on tearing down statues and purging our language of words they deem offensive, while Republicans hope to turn the clock back to a mythical past when minorities knew their place, women were trained at Stepford and life was golden.

From the inception of the republic our leaders and Americans in general have disagreed about the proper path forward. In years past, though, a spirit of fellowship, goodwill and shared concern for country made compromise possible.

Without negotiation and bargaining we would never have formulated a Constitution that enabled disparate regions and interests to become the United States, nor would we have become a world power.

Today, though, compromise is a dirty word and we are the poorer for it. Political parties no longer engage in honest debate with the opposition to improve the lot of ordinary citizens and present a consistent presence in global affairs.

Instead, they exist solely to acquire and perpetuate power. For evidence look no further than George Santos, a man who lied about everything, constructing a false image that defrauded voters. The person they cast their ballots for is fictional, a chimera. Santos sits in Congress for one reason: to cement the Republican House majority. To ensure they remain in power. Power above all else. Above reason, above character, above integrity, above common sense, above America.

Why do we put up with such hypocrisy, mendacity and double-dealing? Why do we tolerate a system so wretchedly dysfunctional?

Why do we continue to vote based on affiliation with parties that no longer stand for anything but dominance and winning at any cost?

Many of the Founders warned against the factionalism of political parties, perhaps none more forcefully and eloquently than Patrick Henry when he said, “United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy the union upon which our existence hangs.“

We can do better than this. America wasn’t always Democrat versus Republican. Our history includes Federalists, Anti-Federalists, Whigs, Democratic-Republicans and others. Today’s voters must demand their parties reform themselves, stop snarling at each other like jackals and figure out how to work together or we face a grim future.

Ominously, already a significant segment of the public, unable to achieve its dubious political aims by traditional means, now views violence as an acceptable alternative.

Think we have problems now? Just wait until that seed bears its poison fruit.