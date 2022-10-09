Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility

The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road.

We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information.

The new maintenance and transportation building, the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex, was deemed the most important by the 2020 Bond Steering Committee and has become the focus of controversy.

Transportation, maintenance, custodial, warehouse, records management and food services staff are in various buildings that have exceeded their reasonable life expectancy. While we continually maintain our buildings, we can’t continue to repair a facility beyond its useful life and too small to house essential staff and services.

The Bryan city administration suggested purchasing the Blinn College property, which was not on the tax roll for years. Blinn posted the property for sale in April 2021 and did not receive any bids. From that date through the date that the school district and Blinn entered into a contract — in September 2021 — the Bryan school district was the only interested buyer.

While working to finalize the purchase, the school district and city planners worked collaboratively with each of the district’s site plans showing the auxiliary complex at the front of the property.

Additionally, the school district presented site plans showing the location of the auxiliary complex at many meetings, including school board, city-school, parent leadership, faith-based leaders, and bond oversight committee.

Additional facts:

By law, school districts must provide essential educational functions, including transportation and maintenance.

City officials used the terms “highest and best use” and want the property used for commercial/retail to increase tax revenue. If the highest and best use were the only issue to consider, school facilities would not be in city limits.

The city’s Planning and Development staff supported and recommended approval of the two plans the district submitted tp the Planning and Zoning Commission.

After the P&Z’s first denial, Bryan school leaders, including three school board members, met with the city, including three city council members, and collaborated on the city representatives’ compromise to shift the facility from the intersection to meet the commission’s requested retail opportunity along Harvey Mitchell at Leonard Road, should the district ever decide to sell that portion.

However, on Sept. 15, the &Z denied the plan.

An email by a former city official and a recent city statement suggested there are traffic concerns with the district’s use of its property. This is inaccurate.

The traffic impact was well-studied and the city’s engineers recommended approval. Further, the city’s planners noted in the Sept. 15 P&Z meeting that traffic was not a concern.

Additionally, the Texas Department of Transportation approved the traffic impact analysis.

The plan was to demolish the current maintenance/transportation buildings by February 2024 in order to complete Sadberry Intermediate School.

As a result of the P&Z’s actions, the school district is developing temporary options. We will open Sadberry Intermediate School in August 2023.

We are hopeful the city council will take action and approve the collaborative plan on Tuesday so we avoid further delays impacting school children.

We have worked with city planners to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing building that meets all requirements. Any suggestion that the building is just a “bus barn” or the staff are somehow less important is unacceptable.

Suggesting that the auxiliary complex is anything but a safe, sound, adequately sized and appropriate facility is incorrect.

The city council committed to consider the plan on Tuesday. People have asked how to support the district in this issue.

You can voice concerns to city officials and submit written comments.

It is our understanding that in order to participate in public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting, you must arrive before 5:30 p.m. and complete a form for the council to add you to those requesting to participate.

Strong school systems are critical drivers of local economic development. To support students, we must attract, retain and support all of our dedicated employees. The best way to support staff is to provide safe, sound, and adequately-sized facilities.

We are committed to building the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on the land that we have purchased.