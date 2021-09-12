Who are we post-9/11?

For years after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963, people would ask, “Where were you when you heard the news?”

For a younger generation, it’s “Where were you on 9/11?”

Most everyone over the age of 30 can tell you. But 20 years later, a more apt question for each of us might be: Where are we as a nation? What has happened to us? Who are we?

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my office in Columbia, South Carolina, as I watched the video of the plane hitting the first tower. I knew what it meant and I said it out loud: “Oh, my God, we’re at war.”

Something inside me sank to the bottom of my core, and I had a feeling of overwhelming sadness and weariness. It was as though I was seeing all the wars through human history coalesce into a single image.

When the second plane hit, no one else doubted what was happening, either. Our country, like others around the world, was drawn into an unimaginable but all-too-real apocalyptic drama. How could this be happening? All those people. Oh my God.