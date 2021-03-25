'Where are you from?' simply is not a harmless question

CNN’s senior national correspondent Kyung Lah added: “Try never telling them where you’re from. It’s my conversation sport with people because I’ve really been over it for a while now. Where are you from? Chicago. Where are you really from? The NW suburbs. Where are your parents from? They live in Orange County.”

This is the same progression of questions all of us who look Asian have dealt with for our entire lives.

If you’re white in America and your name is Joe, Kevin, Karen or Jennifer, when you meet someone for the first time, you aren’t asked, “Where are you from?” or “Where is your family from?” When you’re Asian American, it’s routine.

Why is it that within 60 seconds of meeting me for the first time, some feel that they must know my life story and family history? Why does it even matter?

Many of you reading this might be thinking, “I’ve done this” or “I was genuinely curious where you were from.” That might be true. But ask yourself if you’ve felt this way about the countless white people whose paths you’ve crossed. Have you had the same impulse to ask them those questions within 30 seconds of meeting them?